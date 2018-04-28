PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal Qualify For 2018 Badminton World Championships

Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu, gold and silver medalists respectively at 2018 Commonwealth Games, qualified for the prestigious Badminton World Championships. The championships will be held in Nanjing, China, from July 30 to August 5.

The qualification was based on their current Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings. The rankings determine the eligibility of players under the first phase of the qualifying system and Saina Nehwal (No.12) and PV Sindhu (No.3) have qualified. The champs will compete in women’s singles.

Both Sindhu and Saina rewrote history at last year’s championships when they returned with the silver and bronze medals respectively. It was the first instance when Indian shuttlers brought home two medals from the same World Championships. Also, both the girls are the only two Indians to own multiple medals from the prestigious tournament. While Saina has a silver (2015) and a bronze (2017) each, Sindhu has won the bronze twice (2013 & 2014) and the silver last year (2017).

For the double’s category, Ashwini Ponnappa along with her women’s doubles partner Sikki Reddy and mixed doubles partner Satwiksairaj have qualified for the championships.

They will be joined by men shuttlers K Srikanth, HS Prannoy, B Sai Praneeth, who are ranked World No 5, 10, and 19th in the BWF ranking list, which was released yesterday.

H/T: Hindustan Times