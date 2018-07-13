Purnima Rau Says That Women’s Cricket Team Players Need To Tackle Their Egos To Thrive

Indian women’s cricket coach, Tushar Arothe, resigned after a brief one-year stint on Tuesday. That made him the third coach to step down right before a crucial ICC tournament in the past eight years.

Tushar cites “personal reasons” behind his decision. He however also ascribed the decision to “strained relations with some of the Indian players”, who according to him need to come out of their “comfort zone for a better future of Indian women’s cricket.”

Tushar had taken up the position after the board had sacked Purnima Rau in 2017 (who has been removed twice from her post), just two months before the World Cup. Former India player Sudha Shah was sacked in a similar fashion in 2010, right before the 2010 World T20.

If you go by the records, Purnima has been one of the most successful coaches of the women’s team so far. Thus, it is natural that she finds the sudden sackings disturbing and unjustified.

In a recent interaction with Scroll, she got candid about the root of the problem and how it is curbing Indian woman’s cricket team’s performance. Here are excerpts from the conversation:

“I was a coach who gave freedom and rest, treated each and everyone how they wanted. They were unhappy with that and wanted someone more rigid, more energetic. They wanted a male coach, they got that,” Purnima opens her argument.

She adds, “If we had so many differences in the team, we would have never won. As long as I was there, I didn’t even get an inkling of their dissatisfaction.”

She continues, “Aarothe was already with them from 2009-’12, he was the assistant coach to Anju Jain. They knew the working system of the coach and they asked for him. But then why get disappointed with him because he is rigid and his coaching methodology? You already knew about it.”

Purnima raises a question, “Why do you want to change him without giving him two-three years? I was successful so I was removed; this guy is down in the pits and he is still removed, I am perplexed.”

To Purnima, it appears that more than representing the country in the game, it is their “personal whims” that are of the prime importance to the team.

She raises another hard-hitting question, “I am not sure whether to laugh or feel sorry, but I do feel sorry for women coaches in the country. Is she just going to coach club and domestic sides? Then why are we having National Cricket Academy courses for them? After all the donkey work they do at the grassroots level, should they have no ambition to don national colours?”

It is the continuous shuffling that irks Purnima a lot. She thus says, “Coaches have no value or respect; they are just a figurehead in Indian cricket.”

She firmly believes that BCCI should stop catering to the whims of the woman’s cricket team. “If the girls have a problem months before the World Cup, BCCI higher ups should tell them to focus on the World Cup. It’s like a kid asking for ice-cream in the middle of the night but instead of encouraging it, you should ask them to wait till tomorrow,” says Purnima.

Purnima thus gets to the root cause, as she says, “It is short-sightedness from BCCI. After all the cricketers have done since 1973, poor decision-making is affecting the team. This system is allowing a few powerful individuals to make decisions, and groupism is being allowed to prosper.”

“Who is going to solve it? What do they want? Do they want a Rahul Dravid and will he even last here? Has Edulji messed it up because of vendetta or have they got too powerful?” she asks.

She feels that the only solution to the problem is to make changes in the mindsets of the players. “They have to tackle their huge egos, they think they are too big for the game but the game has already kicked them at Asia Cup. It’s time for them to tie their shoelaces and get back on field.”

“As for the new coach, why can’t Diana Edulji apply? She will be ideal, these girls need someone like her at the top. It is a backhanded compliment, but it is true. She should resign from CoA and take this up, become India’s coach,” Purnima concludes.

H/T: Scroll