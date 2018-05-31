Purna, Co-Founder Of Bengaluru’s Repair Cafe, Revives The Importance Of Reuse

Every Saturday, I saw my parents bring out the toolbox and fix and repair some things. It could be a pressure cooker, fan, heater, mixer, anything. Sometimes, they tirelessly fixed one item over and over. Frankly, I never understood that, but what I cherish from those memories is the priceless smile of their faces after the fixing.

Something similar is happening at Bengaluru’s Repair Cafe. Run by two women, Purna Sarkar and Antara Mukherji, the cafe repairs and fixes everything from electrical appliances to clothes that are torn. Who repairs them? A bunch of professionals and volunteers. Who can volunteer? Anybody!

From little kids to elderly members of the society, everybody is welcome to volunteer at the cafe. In a candid conversation with us, Purna said, “The Repair Cafe events are a good platform where people of all ages, generations, social status are gelling and bonding. There is a healthy interaction irrespective of age and gender bonding.”

The concept of repair cafes was started by Martine Postma in The Netherlands in the year 2007. By 2018, the concept caters to almost the entire world with over 1,000 cafes.

Purna and Antara met at a party where, during a conversation, they realised how their concern and desire for working towards saving the environment matched. In no time they decided to build an idea that served the purpose and in a few months, Repair Cafe, Bengaluru, was born in November 2015.

Purna Sarkar (left) with Antara Mukherji

We asked Purna about the impact she and Antara are hoping to bring in the environment through the cafe, range of volunteers, and more.

Read excerpts:

Tell me, Purna, is there a specific impact you are expecting to bring in the environment through the cafe?

Before we expect a result in the future, we need to work really hard in the present. And that’s what we are trying to do. We do want people to discard less and repair and reuse more. Till date, we have fixed about 600 items through our cafe. Which means about 1300 kg has been diverted from the landfill.

It’s a movement we believe will arrive, but slowly. Let’s work and reintroduce the concept of repairing and fixing and dump the idea of throwing.

The team at Repair Cafe ranges from a child to an elderly person. Tell us more about the spectrum of volunteers.

We have a team of professionals and a wide range of volunteers who join at the cafes. The team of professionals is small and but the team of volunteers is bigger. There is no formal structure of selecting and working at cafes. We have more of an informal approach.

Volunteers have the option to work from home, to come at cafes, and to pick and fix an item according to their interest. Gadgets or clothes, they can select based on their comfort of handling.

School children learning how to greasing of auto parts 5 Likes, 1 Comments – @repaircafe.bengaluru on Instagram: “School children learning how to greasing of auto parts”

We also have a training programme, where about 5-8 people get trained under professionals. Basics like how to handle a wire are taught.

That is so interesting. Another interesting thing is how the elderly are part of the cafe. How do they contact you and know about the events?

This basically works mostly through word of mouth. We connect with housing societies, which are in the vicinity of 5 km from the event locations. It is so wonderful to see them be part of it and get deeply involved in it.

Great time, lots of sharing,making new friends #EarthDay event @AMGH..Thanks to all volunteers,friends and visitors 12 Likes, 1 Comments – @repaircafe.bengaluru on Instagram: “Great time, lots of sharing,making new friends #EarthDay event @AMGH..Thanks to all…”

Besides objects, what are the other things that the Repair Cafes have managed to stitch and fix?

Human bondings for sure. There are so many neighbours who had probably never spoken to each other despite living in the same society but bonded so well at the cafes. What I feel is, cafes have also helped in building the confidence of a few differently-abled people, who have joined us. The practice engages them and brings them out of the aloof environment.

Once an elderly member brought an old ceiling fan and got it fixed from a differently-abled volunteer. They chatted for about two hours.

While we are at it, what else do you wish for people to fix in their lives?

The communication and connection between different generations need to be fixed. There is a huge gap because of obvious reasons but the gap is increasing due to lack of communication. The Repair Cafe events have played as a good platform where people of all ages, generations, social status are gelling and bonding. There is a healthy interaction irrespective of age and gender.

Our generation is slowly disconnecting from the idea of preserving. How do we teach our kids to treasure more?

I think there has to be a change in parenting and education provided at schools, If we actually look at it, kids love their things and love to treasure. But it’s the parents who spoil them by offering more options. We need to make them appreciate what they have more.

And education needs another major, major change. There has to be a separate subject on waste that can teach them the value of things and environment.

Do you also agree with inculcating the habit of repairing in children at home?

Absolutely. There are many 5-minute-craft videos to take help from. If things are broken, let children fix them. Let them explore. Don’t inhibit their skills and knowledge.

The Repair Cafe’s next café is on June 3.