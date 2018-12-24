Pune’s 20 Y.O. Vedangi Kulkarni Becomes The Fastest Asian To Cycle The Globe

Twenty-year-old Vedangi Kulkarni of Pune became the fastest Asian to cycle the globe when she covered a distance of 29,000 kilometers in 159 days. Each day, she would pedal for almost 300 kilometers and covered 14 countries through this journey.





Vedangi, a student at Bournemouth University in the UK, began her preparation to achieve this incredible feat almost two years ago. It was then that she had some harrowing experiences- like being chased by a grizzly bear in Canada, getting robbed at gunpoint in Spain, and surviving temperatures ranging from -20 to 37 Degree Celsius.

Her journey started at Perth, going through Australia, Brisbane, New Zealand, then she took a flight to Canada’s Vancouver and continued into Halifax. Her next stop was Europe, Iceland, Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, and then Russia. From there she flew to India to cover the last 4,000 kilometers.

“My parents have done a great job in giving a 19-year-old (she turned 20 on the ride) all the required mental support and encouragement to explore the world, standing strong when the going got tough, always being on the other end of the phone and at not letting curiosity die out due to ill experiences even though the parental instinct told them otherwise,” she said.



