Pulwama Attack Shows That Internal Conflicts And Hatred Make The Most Potent Weapons Of Them All

Past two days have been those of a collective loss and mourning for most of us in the country as we remember those martyred in the Pulwama attack. As of now, there is no one we detest more than the suspected suicide bomber of Pulwama terror attack, Adil Ahmad Dar.

However, in a small indiscreet village of Pulwama, Kashmir there lives a family who mourns Adil’s death, the family who lost their son to militancy. Sadly, while the family grieves losing their son to the dark side and militancy, they also have an explanation for the same. Adil’s father Ghulam Hassan Dar shares an incident from his school days as a desperate explanation for what might have changed him from the simple and “religious” person he was back then.

He says to Hindustan Times, “Once he was returning from school when was detained by the police and asked to rub his nose on the ground. He felt it was very humiliating and would remember the incident again and again as to why they did this to him.” He adds that before the incident, Adil was “very religious and would often help his mother in day-to-day work.”

This is but one of the many stories that Adil’s family has to share. The kind of stories that project how the boy turned hard after a series of incidents where he felt wronged.

Let us all get this straight, Adil’s act is no way justified, he claimed the lives of 40 CRPF jawans, a loss that can never be compensated for. There is no way of explaining or justifying what he did, it is ludicrous to do the same, an infamy and yet it points at something darker. These explanations are a suggestion towards a hatred long harboured by so many in Kashmir, a legacy of sorts.

This is well justified from the number of people who flocked up for Adil’s funeral in Kakapora area of Pulwama district on Friday. Truth be told, the bombs that these militants attack from are not the real weapons, nor are the guns, or the stones, nothing tangible for that matter is the real weapon here because hatred trumps it all.

Many of us are born with the toxic fumes of hatred rising in their atmosphere and we keep passing it on without even realizing. We as parents keep forgetting that our emotional visage rubs on our children and for all those who have in some way carry forwarded this hatred have made militants, not necessarily ones like Adil, but militants of heart and mind.

It is time we take cognizance of what it is that divides us and what it is that would unite us. But more importantly, it is time we take cognizance of our internal hatred and shed it for good. We have long fought among ourselves, we have long killed our own.