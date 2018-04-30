Pulitzer-Winning Photojournalist Adnan Abidi On The Sensitive Documentation Of The Plight Of The Rohingyas

Indian photojournalist Adnan Abidi who works for Reuters, recently won the Pulitzer Prize for his remarkable coverage of the Rohingya crisis. And when you see the photographs (below), one of a seven-year-old little boy being held by his father outside a medical centre after he got shot on chest, and another of a pair of Rohingya siblings holding one another as they cross the Naf River along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, you’d know the weight his reportage carried.

Adnan started off as a darkroom assistant in 1997, the first level in the days of film. “I bought my first camera with my father’s pension fund and later joined a national wire (PTI) after a few years stint with local wire agencies,” he shared with Hindustan Times in an interview. He and his colleague, Danish Siddiqui (also from Reuters) are the first Indians to bag the prestigious award in feature photography for documenting the Rohingya refugee crisis in Myanmar and Bangladesh.

Speaking about the Pulitzer, Adnan said, “It’s indeed a great honour, and I am grateful… I’m actually now more on my toes and giving much greater attention to the details of every story I’ve been assigned post that one.”

With more than two decades of experience in photojournalism, Adnan has captured many other challenging incidents such as IC-814 hijack, 2004 Tsunami, Nepal earthquake, Cyclone Phailin in Orissa, the Maldives coupe and Dhaka terrorist attack through his lens.

Mohammed Shoaib, 7, who was shot in his chest before crossing the border from Myanmar in August, is held by his father outside a medical centre near Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. Image Source

He first got the opportunity to shoot for Reuters in the year 2005 when he joined as a stringer and later moved to a staff position, “and rest is history,” said the Delhi-based journalist.

Opening up on his journey of capturing the Rohingyas’ fate through his lens, he said, “As a wire photographer and being based in this region, I knew it was a big story but had to await my turn to be on the spot. I didn’t choose the story; the story chose me and I did my part. As for the coverage, I didn’t have a detailed plan, but I had a narrative in my mind and that’s what I followed. Upon reaching there, I found myself searching for emotions that portray the larger picture of such a mass exodus. I may be lucky but I was able to capture two boys going back to the other side in search of [their] parents as opposed to what most have them crossing over to Bangladesh.”

The experience ought to have affected him emotionally. Recalling which he said that it was exhausting not only physically but also emotionally, and that he did break down once. “But hats off to the Rohingyas’ resilience and optimism. I didn’t feel unwelcomed and I noticed that they did want media to show what is/was happening to them. There were many instances wherein they helped me climb out of the muddy river and paddy fields.”

While it is understood that to be covering a sensitive issue as such, one has to be compassionate and gel with the surroundings stepping out of the comfort zone, but Adnan had more to say on it, “One needs to mix with people as much as possible and not pose as a person benefitting from their misery. Although different situations demand different preparations, and there are no set of rules, only one’s experience and intuition help him sail through.”

Rohingya siblings fleeing violence hold one another as they cross the Naf River along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Palong Khali, near Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. Image Source.

And on that note, he added a message for the budding photojournalists – “I feel that one must not proceed to win an award but enjoy the journey of making pictures. For me, an award is an unexpected bonus but what really matters is the love for the job, and the ‘job’ here is quite exciting — it’s a new assignment every day, provoking various emotions in oneself, and exploring one’s creativity.”

No one physically guided Adnan to this profession. When he a young boy, it was a picture that he saw in a book of the legendary photographer S Paul that got him rather impressed. In his own words, “I was quite intrigued, not just by that picture but also how a daily mundane activity can be captured on film so creatively. As luck had it I found myself lugged with a film Fm 2 camera wandering on the Delhi streets.”

Oh and it is photojournalist Goran Tomasevic (from Reuters) whose simplicity of capturing amazing unguarded moments in conflict zones, Adnan really admires!

