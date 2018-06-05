Puja Borker Of JURU Yoga Performs The Startup ‘Asanas’ That Keep The Environment Healthy

To be in harmony with nature is to be living your life in the best way. More than anything else, it is simple.

One way to find the harmony is to blend with nature like a camouflage. How can it be done? Through Yoga. While Yoga is one of the ways in which you can attain eternal bliss, Puja Borker, a Yoga Practitioner & Entrepreneur, knows the hindrance that acts as a constraint in the route of a Yogi.

And, thus, JURU Yoga was born. The startup creates eco-friendly Yoga props that intend to shift focus from the Toxic Yoga Mats. To know more, I got in touch with Puja, who talked in detail about JURU Yoga. Excerpts:

How did Yoga happen for you?

I was introduced to Yoga about 10-15 years ago. It all began in the form of a family Yoga class after I returned from the UK. My Yoga teacher had told me that the practice would stay with me forever, and clearly, it has remained. I’ve had a transformational journey with yoga, meditation and I think it began when I started learning Kalaripayattu.

How does JURU Yoga give back to nature?

When I completed my teacher’s training, finding eco-friendly mats was a priority on my mind. Unfortunately, it didn’t halt anytime soon. I decided to take things into my own hands and designed a Yoga Mat made from natural rubber and jute, and now cork, too, and that’s how the name JURU was born.

Turned out that I wasn’t the only one who was looking for such mats. People started approaching me to make some for them, too. That’s how we got a vague idea of the fact that true Yoga Practitioners really needed something that was strong, non-slippery, and yeah, eco-friendly, too.

That meant that no trees had to be cut so that we could do Yoga. At a very conscious level, we decided to give back to nature.

Since Eco-friendly products are expensive, it stops many users from purchasing them.

Initially, when I started, the feedback was fantastic. Our price is pretty much economical, and if you compare it to the high-end Yoga Mats available. Considering that your Yoga mat is eco-friendly, slip-resistant, sweat absorbent, and long-lasting, the price is pretty much reasonable.

If the Sun Salutation was a feeling, how would you describe it?

I kid you not, it is a feeling. The Surya Namaskara has been very helpful with concentration. It gets your life back on track. You’ll feel the difference when you do it.

Many say that Yoga has proved better than an anti-depressant for them. Share your experience.

I have come across some students who’ve fought depression through Yoga, and to that, I’d just like to add one thing. Don’t come to Yoga for a particular cause. Do it because you must. Don’t think of it as an initiation to the transformation in your journey.

For example, don’t do Yoga for weight loss in particular, no. All of that will happen eventually. Your concentration on the practice is all you need, and the rest of the things will automatically fall into place. Yoga brings in you, a sense of awareness, it balances out the issues in your life. Yoga inspires you, it fixes your sleep cycle, your food cycle. I really feel that in a lot of ways, it inspired me to go eco-friendly, too.

Do you follow a family yoga routine?

Even though Yoga began as a family practice, I spend time doing Yoga with my other family, that is, my students.

What is one Asana that you cannot do without?

Paschimotthanasa, or the forward bend pose, and Samakonasana or straight angle pose.

A feedback on JURU props that you will never forget?

Our product has attracted many because it is biodegradable, and that’s what we often get to hear in our testimonials. Customers say that they have finally found the mat they love, and nothing makes us happier than their happiness.

First published on Dec 21, 2017.