Publisher Random House Announces Priyanka Chopra’s Memoir ‘Unfinished’

Priyanka Chopra entered the bedazzling world of the entertainment industry at the very young age of 17. From then to her becoming an artist and celebrity of international renown today, her journey has been worth admiration and accolades. It thus comes as welcome news that Priyanka is writing a memoir which has been suitably titled ‘Unfinished’ because with such a career graph, hasn’t she got miles to go before she sleeps?

“The flavour of the book will be honest, funny, spirited, bold, and rebellious, just like me,” said Priyanka about her memoir as per a report by Hindustan Times.

Sharing the purpose of the book, she said, “I have always been a private person, I’ve never spoken about my feelings during my journey but I am ready to do so now. I was raised to be fearless when it came to opinions, and I would like to tell my story in the hopes of inspiring people — especially women — to change the conversation, to shatter glass ceilings. Women are always told we can’t have everything. I want everything, and I believe anyone else can have it too. I’m proof of it.”

Penguin Random House India made the announcement about Priyanka's book on Monday through Twitter.

Editor-in-Chief of Penguin Random House India Meru Gokhale said, “I met Priyanka Chopra for the first time when she delivered the Penguin Annual Lecture in New Delhi in 2017 and was amazed at the way people in the audience, and especially young women, responded to her words, her provocation and her rallying cry. At Penguin Random House India, we are committed to publishing strong female role models, and are immensely proud of having Priyanka Chopra on that list.”

‘Unfinished’ would be a collection of personal essays, stories, and observations by Priyanka.

