Psychologist Kashish Chhabria Explains Why It Is Important To Give The Right Of Objection To Children

A Mental Health Expert in Counselling Psychology and Psychotherapy, an entrepreneur and a Youtuber. Kashish Chhabria wears many hats, whereas her dream to better people’s lives is the most precious feather in the adornment.

She was also a part of the famous radio campaign ‘Badon ki Paathshala,’ which emphasizes on good parenting, understanding and tackling the developmental stages of children from 0-8 years.

She shared with us tips on the right parenting, maintaining work-life balance and finding your path to self-awareness. Excerpts:

‘What ifs’ waste so much of our creative energy. How to overcome this state of mind?

Expecting the extreme is inevitable. That fear will always be there for a person. So, instead of focusing on what can be, one should focus on what they can do best. Instead of waiting for a response from a particular situation, why not channel yourself into doing what you can do at the particular moment. I believe a lot of things can be taken care of that way. I can give an example from my life right now. My daughter is unwell today, as a mother, I am worried about what is wrong with her, but there is very little I can do about it. There is a limitation of caliber and capabilities in every person. What I can do is to try my best to comfort her.

There is a quote I love to cite, ‘All living things grow to their fullest extent except for human beings, they won’t grow half their size.’ Humans have the capabilities to chose not to give their best, and that is why they don’t completely grow.

Do you think pushing too hard to give this very best is counterproductive?

Pushing boundaries is good, but compromising your health for giving your best is not the way to go. If you’re not going to be fit, what are you earning for? Steve Jobs himself in his last days said, ‘Spend time with your family,’ which is something he couldn’t do himself because he was too busy earning. It is not just about gaining material progress. I believe if someone is progressing without the happiness of their loved ones, they are just selfish and that leads to a lot of distortion and imbalance.

How does one recognize and deal with burn-out syndrome?

The moment you realize that something is getting too difficult to handle, just take a step back. Go for a walk, exercise, do yoga. Do work that is disassociated with your routine work, and it will give you your ‘me time.’ It could be spending time with nature, catching up with your friends or your loved ones, dancing, music – anything. If you maintain this balance, you won’t get to the stage of burn-out. What works as a balance for one person might not work for someone else, but finding this equilibrium is the key.

What are the ways to minimize the stress of balancing work and home?

Just remember that taking help is not a bad thing. That is something that strikes a balance. Additionally, I feel that women should stop shaming other women. I don’t understand the battle between working and at-home moms. At the end of the day, you are a mother, and taking care of your child is your responsibility no matter how you do it.

Tell us about your relationship with your daughter.

An essential part of my day is dropping and picking up my daughter from school. This part of the day is vital to me because it won’t really last long. Another thing I do daily is that I talk to her about her and my day. This helps me gain her trust, and she shares her secrets with me too. I never judge her and I don’t react. I just listen to what she has to say. When she enters teenage this foundation of trust will help me a lot to understand her issues.

Any parenting advice you wish to give?

You can be your child’s best friend or their worst enemy. Sometimes even family members and friends take advantage of the child’s vulnerability.

I explained to my daughter what her private parts are and that no one should touch them. Even if someone does, she should say no loud and clear and report it to me. My daughter once had a class teacher who was rude to all the children; she stood up to the teacher and said no, don’t be offensive to me, please talk to me politely! So you need to give your children this power of objection.

How can parents bridge the generation gap that widens in a nuclear family setup?

The foundation for an emotional bond should be laid very early in a child. Be candid in your conversations with your children. Open up about your problems and difficulties, ask them about their opinions and solutions because even that creates a bond. This bridges a way for the child to communicate with you.

Many women also experience empty nest syndrome in their late 40s. How to cope with these sudden changes?

I think age doesn’t matter, and this emptiness is felt by many women. They need to be told that they should have a life outside their families. There is no age limit for making friends and going out with them. Engage yourself in activities, use your time in volunteering or working towards causes, teaching small children, traveling, learning something new like swimming, music or any craft. It is never too late to start something.

Any self-help books to pick from your shelf?

I love to read Anthony Robins and Oprah Winfrey. These two are my role models.

Who is your counselor?

I would say my daughter is my biggest motivator. My Guru and my parents are my counselors.

How does one prepare for a meeting with a counselor?

Once you have made it there, just leave it on a counselor. Don’t try to control the situation. It is like going to a temple and praying; you leave everything there and return. Going to a counselor itself is a big step because it means you’re ready to acknowledge and work on your problems.

First published on Nov 24, 2017.