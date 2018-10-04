Proving That She Is Indeed A Jill Of All Trades, Priyanka Chopra Becomes A Start-Up Investor

After proving her excellence as an artiste, Priyanka Chopra is all set to enter the world of investing. She has partnered with dating and social media app Bumble and Holberton School, a coding education company, as an investor in an attempt to end gender disparity in the tech industry.

“A new chapter for me! I am so excited to partner with Bumble and Holberton School as an investor. I’m honored to join two companies that strive to expand gender diversity in the tech space, and make a social impact for the greater good… let’s do this,” Priyanka said.

She also toured the Holberton School in San Francisco. The school uses projects and group learning in place of more traditional courses, to teach software development. Her investment is part of an $8.2 million round of funding for Holberton that closed in April and she’ll be joining the company’s board of advisers where she’ll garner support for Holberton’s mission to educate underprivileged people.

“I don’t want to just be one of those people who’s like, ‘Yeah, I want to be on the tech bandwagon — how are they making so much money?’ It’s not about that,” said Priyanka.“Geeks are taking over the world. If they haven’t already.”

As for her second investment in Bumble, she will be helping to promote the app’s launch in India.

H/T: Hindustan Times

