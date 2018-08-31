Proving That Age Is Just A Number, Chitralekha Das Started Her Own Business At The Age Of 60!

Fear of rejection and ridicule – two things that put a stop to our aspirations. And the worst part is that these inhibitions only grow as we age. So, imagine the level of confidence that Chitralekha Das, grandmother of two, had to muster when she decided to start her own business at the age of 60, which as per our society’s standards, is too old and dull to even try to be innovative.

It has been five years since she laid down the foundation of Sujatra Sarees, after devoting more than 30 years to her family. It was on the motivation provided by her sons and daughters-in-law, Sujata and Sushmita, that she dared to break the stereotypes of age and gender and turned her dream into a reality.

“There were so many thoughts going around in my head while I was setting up things. The most difficult thought was, will my designs be accepted. Since designing was an entirely new thing for me and was more of a hobby than anything else, I was worried about this aspect. But I was quite excited and really happy to see the response once things started shaping up and thus there was no looking back after that,” she shared with IWB.

Feeling inspired by her bold decision? How about fueling that spark of motivation by knowing about her journey till date in her own words and some fine advice as the icing on the cake?

Excerpts from our conversation with the lady who is living proof of the saying ‘Age is just a number’:

What intrigues me is the name of your brand, ‘Sujatra.’ Is there any particular significance behind it?

It’s a combination of three names – Sushmita, Sujata (my two daughters-in-law) and my name Chitralekha (Chitra). After all, my daughters-in-law were the major catalysts who gave me the push to realize my passion.

True that. So, has designing sarees always been your passion?

Designing professionally was actually never on my radar, by profession I am a singer. For the better part of my life, I have performed as an artist. But there was always an enthusiasm for creating new things. Colors, fabrics, & combinations always excited me and the zeal to create something different made me work with those colors and combinations. First, I started with painting, which gave me a better sense of combinations, then gradually went to putting fabrics together to make my own sarees and then finally started with Sujatra.

That is one well-thought journey, Chitralekha. Do you remember the very first saree you designed?

Well, it was a saree I had designed for me. Like many others, our household income did not allow us to splurge on sarees and stuff. But living most of our lives in a defense setup I had to attend quite a few parties and get-togethers, hence one fine day I decided to make something new for me. I cut up saris and mixed and matched to make a new one, my very first creation.

Impressive! So, as you were an amateur, what were the new things you had to learn to start your business?

Working under constraints. As a creative person, you would only want to work on things that excite you. But as a business person, you have to learn to work under constraints. There may be things that excite you a lot but are not commercially viable. Very often there are cases where you need to be conservative in order to manage costs. How to best use the available resources & come out with a fabulous output is what I have had to learn.

While you amazingly adapted to these constraints, how did you face age-related biases?

Honestly, I haven’t faced any such bias, I have many friends who are much younger to me but I share a great relationship with them. All my team members are much younger but what we judge here is what one contributes to the company.

Do you connect with local artisans and weavers for Sujatra?

Absolutely, the best of my work comes from them. We work with many painters. Madhubani painters, kalamkari painters, Gond Painters, free hand painters, Batik workers, kantha workers and many more.

So, how do you empower these exceptional artists through your work?

To be honest, our capacity to affect their lives is limited to providing them with work and livelihood. But we do that to the best of our ability. We show them that their work is reaching the far ends of the world, which makes them happy and feel motivated. Also, we constantly strive to make new and exclusive stuff and we make it a point to include them in our discussions. It helps them to create something different, allowing them to enhance their creativity and not remain limited to one direction.

Giving them the chance to grow, that’s wonderful, Chitralekha! We learned that you are working with your son and daughters-in-law, so when it comes to ideas, do you all, coming from different generations, ever differ in opinions?

Thankfully all of us share a similar sort of mindset in our approach towards work and life in general, so work becomes easy.

Now that you are a business woman, tell us how your day goes?

Thankfully it’s not an office where I have to go and report daily! My son’s involvement has allowed me to think and work freely. There is very less operational involvement.

I am concerned about creating new things and hence a lot of my time goes in exhibitions and browsing the internet. I would spend 2-3 hours in my workshop designing and managing things, but mostly I would spend time in exploring new things outside my workshop.

Which is that special saree in your collection that has one unique story behind it?

A pure silk saree with hand painted gond tribal art painting. And the story is about the painter whom I met him quite a few years ago in an exhibition. A very shy, young person, barely able to make ends meet. His work, so phenomenal, so natural that I was intrigued and after meeting him a few times, I invited him to our house to bring more of his work for us to see and then take a few assignments from me.

It was quite a shock when he reached our house, he was anxious and afraid. He could barely speak and when we offered him water he would not accept water as well. He had travelled all the way from a village near Bhopal to Pune and would have naturally been hungry, but did not eat anything.

This was possibly one of his first big assignments or entering a big house (relatively) or big city or whatever it may have been, but in the end, he took the job and did it for us. It turned out to be fabulous.

When it comes to sarees, the younger generation avoids it, including me. AWhat are your thoughts on that?

Well, a saree makes the wearer stand out. No doubt that kurtis and western wears are far more comfortable but wear a saree and the compliments received will be no match to anything else. I think the aaj ki pidhi can judge that for themselves (she laughs).

I agree with you on that one! Tell me what’s your favorite drape?

In my sarees, more often than not, a lot of work is going on on the pallu. Hence my choice of drape is the simple open pallu drape otherwise the most crucial part of the art gets lost.

Sujatra has been doing rather well all these years. So, who would you call your business role-model?

My mother. Sixty years ago, she was the headmistress of our school. She was a strong & independent woman who made her own decisions and was financially independent. She managed her family and her job beautifully. She was also socially active and very responsible. Achieving so much in those times, well, if that’s not inspiration I don’t know what is.

There are pretty big brands and popular designers who are in the same business as you are. What makes you confident and inspired to compete against them?

I am doing what I want to do, and getting this opportunity in itself a big thing for me. The support from my family, the support from my son who is working with me, is more than enough for me to do what I want to do without any fear or apprehensions.

There is no yardstick with which we are measuring ourselves against anyone else. It’s not what we want to do either. Big brands and designers, if anything, are only inspiring us to go that extra mile and put in that extra effort so that we can be loved and trusted someday like they are.

That’s the spirit! Coming back to the age myths we talked about earlier, we know that way too much importance is given to age. What is your attitude towards this mentality?

Yes, I agree. Too much importance is given to age. With access to so much information & knowledge, I feel it is much easier to do things now compared to earlier times.

Anyone can do anything and all that is needed is patience and perseverance. If you want you can solve anything, whatever be the age.

Exactly, the golden principle everyone should remember. So, what would be your advice to those women who wish to break the age-myth and start their own business like you?

Actually, there are two parts to this question here. One is about starting a business and other is about ignoring the age myth. To the first part, I would advise them to think carefully and really hard about what they wish to do. If it really inspires them then start putting in effort in whatever capacity they can afford to do. Because just sitting back and imagining about a business won’t take you anywhere. It may be really tiny but start somewhere. Unless you start you won’t succeed. The second part about age-myth, yes, it’s just a myth.