Providing Relief To Victims Of Trafficking, Delhi Govt. To Set Up Night Courts For Them

The third largest organized crime after drugs and the arms trade across the globe is human trafficking. In India itself, every eight minutes a child goes missing, as per the statistics of the government. Women and children stuck in this cruel life either have to spend an eternity to get justice or many times they are denied even that.

But giving relief to them, the Delhi Government (AAP) has decided to set up night courts as they will allow the victims to not spend the night in police custody.

It has proposed other benefits, like corpus funds for their rehabilitation, video conferencing so that even without being physically present in the courtroom victims can narrate their story and legal aid to rescued victims. Delhi has been the major hub for trafficking of women and children from various parts of India and even the neighbouring countries. With the number of victims rising, the Govt. wants all trafficked children to have the chance at a reestablishing their lives.

As informed by an AAP official, the licensing mechanism of all massage parlours, bars and beauty parlours in the city will be reviewed, plus anti-trafficking squads and various committees at the state and district levels will be formed.

The policy will also provide police protection to NGOs, social workers of the advisory board, and government officials who work in the high-risk areas. Also in these places, the establishment of family counselling centres is planned.

H/T: The Better India

