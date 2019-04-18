Providing A ‘Safe Space’, Sangeetha Alwar Is Asking People To Share Personal Accounts Of Sexual/Verbal Abuse

Artist and illustrator Sangeetha Alwar, in a new personal collaborative art project named ‘Man’ners’, aims to facilitate a healthy discussion about sexual/verbal abuse that people face online/offline so that harassment of any kind is put to an end. “The mission of the project is to make people recognise that it is okay to talk about harassment that they face in public spaces, and not to be silent about it,” she says.

According to government data tabled in the Lok Sabha on July 27, 2018, and December 15, 2017, nearly two cases of sexual harassment at Indian workplaces are reported every day. But more often than not, instances of harassment are found to take place in public spaces and at homes that go unreported, leaving behind deep psychological and emotional scars on the survivor.

After a traumatic event, it is typical for a survivor to go through feelings of anxiety, stress, or fear, which makes it difficult for them to adjust or cope with everyday life, but the mere fact of acknowledging the incident can always help in making a difference in their lives.

Providing a safe space for the survivors – women and men alike – to share their stories, Sangeetha calls out to people to highlight the importance and the need to voice their traumas rather than living with them.

In conversation with IWB, Sangeetha shares her reason to initiate the project, response of the people, and victimisation of survivors when it comes to their depiction in the media. Excerpts:

Were there any personal reasons to initiate the project?

Most of the projects that I undertake are personal. I have been harassed numerous times and I can’t pinpoint a single thing, saying that this is the thing that has affected me the most. But recently, before I started the project I was followed home from the metro station which triggered me to start this project. Even though I am very vocal and call myself a feminist, I couldn’t do anything at that time as I knew it was impractical for me to face those people at 11 in the night because I was afraid for my safety. I feared for my life, and when I spoke to my friends about it, most of the women shared that they too have gone through such incidents. The sad thing is that we have normalised this behavior to such an extent that we don’t think it merits a discussion. That’s why I felt the need to talk about it.

So was this project also a healing process for you?

I wouldn’t say that. I don’t think I will ever be healed of it. To ask for healing would be to ask for a miracle to happen. But of all the memories I have received from women and men, being a stranger they have felt comfortable sharing their worst memories with me of the harassment they faced. I would consider this project to be a space for communication and healing for other people, but I am not sure if it is for me.

As a society, we are conditioned to think that women are the only victims of harassment, but there are many invisible stories of men and people from the LGBTQ+ community who have also been a prey to such behavior. Have you received any story from their side?

Yes, I have received a few entries from men and I am very glad that has happened because the project also welcomes entries from the other spectrum. I received an entry, where the family members have been very condescending and insulting to somebody who had come out about his choices to them. Although the harassment he faced was not physical, he was verbally and mentally tortured by the family just because of his sexual orientation.

You talk about providing a safe space. What is your definition of it and how do you think social media as a platform can be that space for victims?

For me, a safe place is where people feel that they are free to talk about their experiences. At the core of any safe space should be the idea of liberty, where people don’t judge others and it should be a place that accepts and welcomes people of diverse kinds sharing their experiences.

Coming to how social media can be a platform to provide a safe place to the victims, I would say I follow a lot of people who are working in this space and I have noticed that they make the story of harassment the hero rather than the person. It is made sure, that if someone requests anonymity it is maintained, and I believe people will only come forward if they trust that the person who they are talking to is somebody who will respect their privacy and their choice. I think we are going to a place where the internet can be a safe place for victims. I really appreciate platforms like Gaysi Family for what they are doing for the community.

When it comes to visualization of such incidents, it can often trigger those moments of abuse with the victim. What do you keep in mind while presenting such stories so that it does not affect them?

That’s very rightly said. Visualization can trigger those moments and so most people who have requested to be anonymous have not sent me any photographs of themselves, and I totally respect their privacy. I make sure that I don’t go to their social media profiles to see what they look like so that none of the illustrations I make resembles them. My idea behind going away from the specifics is to highlight the fact that most of us have gone through harassment and it’s not just one person’s story that I’m portraying, but it’s just that one person has been brave enough to come out with his/her story. I make sure that I don’t take it to an extremely personal level when it comes to visualisation.

What are your thoughts on the victimization of survivors when it comes to their picturization by media?

I think we need to move to a broader representation of the victims as compared to what we have today. Also, I don’t think it’s just visual representation that is a concern, but the majority of it also depends on the words that the media uses to describe the incidence. The way the victim’s story is written is extremely important because if you are reporting an act of abuse and you use words like she cowered in front of him or she surrenders to his advances, it sounds as if she/he is complicit to what is happening. It is very horrible for a victim to hear all that because in their heads they are not doing that. So I think it is very important for us to consult people to give us the right words and the right images when it comes to reporting sexual harassment cases.

What has the response to your project been so far?

The response has surprisingly been a lot. When I put up something like this, usually I receive stories from social media about what people have gone through or what I have heard. But recently, the projects that I have been doing have been crowdsourced. I didn’t expect a lot of women, men and people from the other spectrum to come forward with such honesty that they have.

There have been instances where people have told me about their stories that have happened to them in their second or third grade and it has been long since they have suppressed their memories and feelings. After sharing their stories they shared with me that it feels cathartic. I am very happy with the responses that I have received, although I would like to get more responses. Also, there have been a lot of men who have contacted me on Instagram, who haven’t gone through such a thing but they want to help me in my initiative.

If you have any personal stories where you faced abuse, be it a comment on a picture that you uploaded on social media or any other place, you can contribute to Sangeetha’s project by messaging her on Instagram. Be assured that your confidentiality will be maintained if asked.