Proud Of My Boy Who Scored 60%: This Mom’s Post Reminds Us That There’s Much More To Life Than Marks

With the board results out, social media is flooded with news praising all the toppers. However, there is one mother who stands as an example of breaking the notion that one is only good enough if he/she scores 90 percent.

While the buzz around the result only stays for a couple of days, people need to realise that your grades do not measure your intelligence, and they certainly do not define who you are. Taking this thought forward, Vandana Katoch from New Delhi posted a heartwarming message on Facebook, congratulating her son Aamer who had a tough time with Math, Science, and Hindi.

In her post, Vandana wrote, “Super proud of my boy who scored a 60% in Class 10 board exams. Yes, it is not a 90, but that doesn’t change how I feel. Simply because I have seen him struggle with certain subjects almost to the point of giving up, and then deciding to give his all in the last month-and-a-half to finally make it through! Here’s to you, Aamer. And others like you – fishes asked to climb trees. Chart your own course in the big, wide ocean, my love. And keep your innate goodness, curiosity, and wisdom alive. And of course, your wicked sense of humour!”

Vandana’s thoughts were quick to grab a lot of likes and many netizens applauded her and wished well for Aamer. One user wrote, “Believe me you are 1 in a million, 1 scored 60% too in my 10th, My mother was happy too. She believed in me and now she is very happy with my achievements and encourages me for more.” In addition, a teacher wrote, “Congratulations to you and your son. Being a teacher myself, I know how hard our children work to make it to success. You are indeed a proud parent!”

Although Vandana’s son didn’t feel proud about his result, she shared, “I had to remind him about the mountain he’d just climbed, and that he shouldn’t compare. Everybody’s journey is different.”

