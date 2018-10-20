Protestors Vandalise Activist Rehana Fathima’s House For Her Attempts To Enter The Sabarimala Temple

On Friday, BSNL engineer and activist Rehana Fathima’s (31) house was vandalized by protestors after she attempted to enter the Sabarimala Temple. She made a five-hour journey accompanied by journalist Kavitha Jakkala from Kochi to Pampa but was unable to enter the temple even though she had police protection.

Following this, the Travancore Devaswom Board has announced that they will be submitting a plea to the Supreme Court in light of the “alarming” incidents taking place after the age-limit ban on women entering the temple was lifted.

“I thought I shouldn’t wait anymore as three women had already failed to enter Sabarimala in the last two days,” Rehana said. Devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran has explicitly said that the government cannot provide protection to “activists who come to prove their power in Sabarimala”.

Speaking on minister Surendran’s comments, she said, “I visited as an admirer of that deity. I was sure that I will reach the shrine, I had that conviction. But my return was unsure, so I sought police help.”

“I don’t know what happened to my children,” Fathima said, following the attack on her house. “My life is also in danger. But the police have said that they will provide protection.”

H/T: The Indian Express and Scroll.in