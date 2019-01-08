Protest Planned Over Women’s Access To Agasthyakoodam Hill In Kerala After Sabarimala

Agasthyakoodam, a part of Western Ghats, is the second highest peak in Kerala which observes a number of trekkers to catch a sight of exotic avian species and the remarkable flora and fauna that it has. But post the Sabarimala row, members of the Kani tribe are organising a “naam japa” (prayer chant) protest to express their displeasure of women trekkers being allowed to access Agasthyakoodam hill.

According to the belief of the members of Kani tribe, the hill has a shrine at its peak which is the resting place of sage Agasthya, who appears briefly in the epics of Mahabharata and Ramayana. The sage is considered to be like Ayyappa at Sabarimala, who is meant to be an eternal celibate and this led to a ban on women trekking to the temple. During the 41-day trekking season from January 15 to March 2, women trekkers were not allowed on the hill.

As reported by Onmanorama, Mohan Triveni, president of Agasthyarkoodam Kshethra Kanikkar Trust said that the naam jappa protest is scheduled to be held at Bonacaud just around the time when women begin their trek to the peak during the upcoming trekking season which is yet to be scheduled.

Unlike the protesters of Sabarimala issue, members of Kani tribe do not intend to undertake violent agitations to stop women from trekking and Mohan told Onmanorama that “there is a High Court verdict and we have to respect the law of the land.”

As per the Kerala High Court ruling on November 30, there could be no gender-based restriction on climbing or trekking Agasthyarkoodam and it further pointed out that no one had any vested right over the hill, as it was a reserve forest and a UNESCO heritage site. It also said that the Kani tribe did not have any customary right of worship over the area as there was no physical shrine there, only an idol.

“In case permission is being granted for trekking in the year 2019, it is made clear that restrictions shall not be imposed only on the ground of the gender of the trekker,” the Kerala High Court opined.

And with this ruling, the forest officials will be taking women on the yearly supervised trek to Agasthyarkoodam this year. The Hindu also reports that all trekkers will be insured by the forest department and that a shed has been constructed for women trekkers to use. To make the bookings, the Kerala government had opened online registration for male and female trekkers who wished to visit the hill on January 4.

H/T: The News Minute