Promoting Cultural Pride, This Instagram Account Inspires Brown Women To Embrace Their Heritage
- March 12, 2019
When in Rome, do as the Romans do.
We’ve all heard this adage being thrown around casually, more often than not, for instances when you’re being too difficult or are having trouble adjusting and just won’t shut up and fall in line. Ours is a world that likes everything to be neatly labelled and shut away in boxes, and while being put into a box may bring a sense of belonging to some, it stifles others. Maintaining the connection to one’s roots in such a situation becomes physically and emotionally taxing.
We’ve all heard about the struggles members of the South Asian diaspora face in regards to their cultural identity, constantly having to shuffle between two worlds and identities. As Ijeoma Umebinyou wrote in her book ‘Questions for Ada’,
“so, here you are
too foreign for home
too foreign for here.
never enough for both.”
There’s a lot of disapproval for acceptance of other cultures, not just in the west, here in our country as well. Anything that’s part of a culture foreign to us is mocked, ridiculed, and sometimes downright insulted. It’s disheartening to see such vehement denial to be accepting of that which is foreign to us, even now, in the 21st century. A world that’s constantly bridging distances digitally seems to not have extended that generosity beyond the cyberspace.
This constant back and forth is hard, wanting to belong to the new place you’ve begun to think of as home and yet not finding complete acceptance, or wanting to hold on to the place that was home once only to find that acceptance isn’t to be found there either. People need a respite from this alienation and visibility is one of the best ways to be able to do that. Seeing people like you everywhere brings a sense of belonging and that helps boost confidence. Seeing people proudly embrace their cultural identity, seeing people be freely able to decide their cultural identity is so necessary for those struggling with their own.
And any space that allows one to follow their culture freely, be it the culture they were born in or the culture of the place they migrated to or an amalgamation of both, needs to be celebrated and publicized. And one such space is this Instagram account @browngirlgang. This account celebrates South Asian women and encourages people to be proud of their South Asian heritage and anything that is a consequence of that, be it physical features like skin tone and hair or their accent, mannerisms etc.
Here are some photos from this account that beautifully portray the amalgamation of cultures and the explosive beauty it results in.
Happy Halloween! 👻 Slay all day like the Desi Wonder Woman you are 💃🏽 @deepicam crushing the Halloween costume game 💯
A brown Wonder Women whose dupatta isn’t a veil she’s forced to hide behind but is the cape that enables her to fly.
Because brown girls do ballet 👸🏽 Tamil-American @sudarsnak fusing her cultures like a graceful boss ⚡️ Don’t let representation (or lack of) hold you back, you’ll never influence the world by being just like it so live your dreams 💕💕
Best of both worlds, Balle-Natyam!
Casual Fridays done right! 😏@bambi_official x @pyariiclothing 😍#chaiislife
I love chai ……… and desi jewellery.
Nikes and a salwar? Switching up her wardrobe as she switches up the music industry with the multicultural girl band @thetutsband 💯🔥 Currently obsessed with Nadia’s music as well as her major girl power vibes @nadtut💃🏽 You go, girl! 🙌🏽
My tikka brings all the girls to yard …… with compliments and unconditional support.
Who says you can’t be Minnie Mouse and a South Asian queen simultaneously? 😏😍 Loving this artwork by the mega talented @j.rillustrations! 👸🏽
Desi Minnie
✖️Blank Canvas✖️By @allynaidoo, “My culture has always been a big part of my identity, ever since I was little I was never shy about sharing my culture with those around me when asked questions. But for awhile, I became ashamed to share my culture not because of my culture, but because of other people’s misconceptions of my culture. Growing up, I was usually the only Indian in my class and my peers had very little connection to Indian culture through Western media. The most my peers believed they knew about Indian culture is that all Indians loved singing and dancing just like in the movies, arranged marriages were planned in advance so dating an Indian was pointless, and that gods and goddesses either aren’t human or don’t look human because of their colour or multiple arms. I am so grateful that through social media and how people are becoming more educated on Indian culture that I can freely share my culture with others and not feel like I’m being judged.” Big love to all you melanin queens 🧡💛🧡💛
My culture seeps through the mask you’ve forced on me.
“When there’s nothing left of me but bones, you’ll still see my culture” 💀 Obsessed with this #badbeti inspired Halloween look by @allynaidoo! So 👏🏽 much 👏🏽 talent 👏🏽 up 👏🏽 in 👏🏽 here 👏🏽
“When there’s nothing left of me but bones, you’ll still see my culture.”
We out here drippin’ in melanin finesse ⚡️⚡️⚡️ (via @miyalovesbeauty)
Trideviyaan ?? More like Tr-en-dy-viyaan !
