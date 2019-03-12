Promoting Cultural Pride, This Instagram Account Inspires Brown Women To Embrace Their Heritage

When in Rome, do as the Romans do.

We’ve all heard this adage being thrown around casually, more often than not, for instances when you’re being too difficult or are having trouble adjusting and just won’t shut up and fall in line. Ours is a world that likes everything to be neatly labelled and shut away in boxes, and while being put into a box may bring a sense of belonging to some, it stifles others. Maintaining the connection to one’s roots in such a situation becomes physically and emotionally taxing.

We’ve all heard about the struggles members of the South Asian diaspora face in regards to their cultural identity, constantly having to shuffle between two worlds and identities. As Ijeoma Umebinyou wrote in her book ‘Questions for Ada’,

“so, here you are

too foreign for home

too foreign for here.

never enough for both.”

There’s a lot of disapproval for acceptance of other cultures, not just in the west, here in our country as well. Anything that’s part of a culture foreign to us is mocked, ridiculed, and sometimes downright insulted. It’s disheartening to see such vehement denial to be accepting of that which is foreign to us, even now, in the 21st century. A world that’s constantly bridging distances digitally seems to not have extended that generosity beyond the cyberspace.

This constant back and forth is hard, wanting to belong to the new place you’ve begun to think of as home and yet not finding complete acceptance, or wanting to hold on to the place that was home once only to find that acceptance isn’t to be found there either. People need a respite from this alienation and visibility is one of the best ways to be able to do that. Seeing people like you everywhere brings a sense of belonging and that helps boost confidence. Seeing people proudly embrace their cultural identity, seeing people be freely able to decide their cultural identity is so necessary for those struggling with their own.

And any space that allows one to follow their culture freely, be it the culture they were born in or the culture of the place they migrated to or an amalgamation of both, needs to be celebrated and publicized. And one such space is this Instagram account @browngirlgang. This account celebrates South Asian women and encourages people to be proud of their South Asian heritage and anything that is a consequence of that, be it physical features like skin tone and hair or their accent, mannerisms etc.

Here are some photos from this account that beautifully portray the amalgamation of cultures and the explosive beauty it results in.

A brown Wonder Women whose dupatta isn’t a veil she’s forced to hide behind but is the cape that enables her to fly.

Best of both worlds, Balle-Natyam!

I love chai ……… and desi jewellery.

My tikka brings all the girls to yard …… with compliments and unconditional support.

Desi Minnie

My culture seeps through the mask you’ve forced on me.

“When there’s nothing left of me but bones, you’ll still see my culture.”

Trideviyaan ?? More like Tr-en-dy-viyaan !