Promoter Of Women’s Empowerment And Former UP Minister Begum Habibullah Dies At 102

Begum Hamida Habibullah, the former Minister of Uttar Pradesh, passed away in Lucknow this morning. Aged 102 and daughter of late Nawab Nazir Yar Jung Bahadur, the Chief Justice of the Hyderabad High Court, she was a social worker and worked with SEWA (Self Employed Women’s Association), promoting self-employment for women.

Married to Major General Enaith Habibullah, who was the first Commandant of the National Defence Academy, she was born on November 20, 1916. Her son, Wajahat Habibullah, was India’s first Chief Information Commissioner and former Chairman, National Minority Commission and it was her grandson Saif Habibullah who announced the news of her demise via his Facebook account.

Known for work on women’s issues with SEWA (Self Employed Women’s Association), she also promoted the art of Lucknow’s famous chikankari (thread embroidery).

Her joining the Congress in 1965 was marked by her husband’s return from the army. She would later go on to become an MLA from 1969 to 1974 from UP’s Haidergarh seat in Barabanki. She was a Minister of State in the U.P. government from 1971 to 1973 and a Rajya Sabha member from 1976 to 1982 where she held the Social and Harijan Welfare, National Integration & Civil Defence, and Tourism ministries.

H/T: The Hindu