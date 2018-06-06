Prominent Pakistani Journalist Gul Bukhari Released Several Hours After Being Abducted

In the past six months, Pakistani journalist and activist Gul Bukhari has openly criticised the military and the judiciary for overstepping their constitutional mandate and interfering in politics. She was abducted on Tuesday evening when she was on her way to record a TV programme on the late-night Waqt news show and freed early on Wednesday by her abductors.



A dual Pakistani-British national, Bukhari had penned critical pieces on Pakistan’s powerful military on social media and also defended Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party founder Nawaz Sharif, who had stood against the military as well.

Her vehicle was intercepted in the cantonment area of the eastern city of Lahore by a group of pick-up trucks on Tuesday when she was on her way to work and taken away. It was Muhammad Gulsher, a producer on the Waqt news programme, who raised alarm about her abduction. He said that Bukhari was abducted by men in plain clothes who dragged her away as other men in “army uniforms” stood guard.



“They put a black mask on her face and took her,” he said. He got all the information about the abduction from Bukhari’s driver, who witnessed the abduction.



“She is back and she is fine,” Ali Nadir, Bukhari’s husband, said.

There was widespread outrage on social media after her abduction with many activists claiming that it was the military who had reacted in such a manner to stifle Bukhari’s voice.



“If true, this would be a most audacious attempt to silence a known critic. Is this Pakistan or Kim’s North Korea or Sisi’s Egypt?” tweeted Syed Talat Hussain, a prominent journalist.



Calling the abduction ‘disturbing’ Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the daughter of PML-N founder Nawaz Sharif also tweeted, “This is just cruel & worst kind of oppression. Sad day. #BringBackGulBukhari.”

