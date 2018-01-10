Project Laksal Is Helping Women Artisans In Ladakh Make Profits By Weaving Pashmina

Project Laksal is the brainchild of G Prasanna Ramaswamy (the deputy commissioner of Leh from September 2015 to September 2017) and his wife Abhilasha Bahuguna. It works towards training unemployed women artisans from Ladakh to make finished knitted and woven woollen products.

Although it was Kashmir that made Pashmina famous all over the world, the fine woollen fabric, which is popularly known as Cashmere, is deeply interwoven with the history of Ladakh. The raw materials for the fabric came from goats that graze in the high pastures of the Changthang region, which is spread across east-southeast Ladakh and Western Tibet. The Changpa community in the region traditionally herds the famous pashmina goat, becoming the source of some of the finest pashmina in the world with a fibre thickness of 12-15 microns. Being one of the major sources, Ladakh has never enjoyed real economic benefits from it. One of the major reasons being lack of creating finished products for which it sent raw materials to Kashmir.



Photo source: The Better India Former Leh DC G Prasanna Ramaswamy and his wife Abhilasha Bahuguna.Photo source: The Better India

Project Laksal is an initiative to take this forward. Speaking of its inception, Abhilasha Bahuguna told The Better India, “The idea struck my husband in December 2015 during one his district tours to Chumur, a border village in the Changthang region. At Chumur, he received a beautiful pair of local socks knitted by members of the local Ama Tsogpas (mother’s collective) as a gift. This chance encounter spawned an idea. He wanted to establish proper backward and forward linkages, which could allow these women to leverage their innate traditional skills for better livelihood prospects. Not only does this initiative seeks to enhance livelihood opportunities, but also foster the creation of an identity for a region with its traditional crafts and textiles.”

Prasanna throws light on the socio-economic basis of the project. He says, “Migration is a serious concern for two reasons. We might end up losing a unique way of life. Also, these communities stand as sentinels of our borders with China.The objective here is to ensure that they do not have to leave their villages in search of work.”

With a dedicated unit of locals, efforts at project strategy, and capacity of building and developing partnerships, Project Laksal gave birth to Looms of Ladakh women’s cooperative in 2017, which now sells finished products for a living.



Photo Source: The Better India Local Ladakhi women at local Dastkaar design fair.Photo Source: The Better India

Speaking of the progress of Looms of Ladakh, Dr Tundup Namgyal, the nodal officer appointed by DC Prasanna to implement Project Laksar (until its evolution into Looms of Ladakh), says, “One goat produces 250 g of raw material per year. The earnings of a nomad after rearing the goat throughout the year is negligible. A shawl made from 75-100g can fetch more than Rs 15,000 in the market. So, we are trying to add value to the raw material in Ladakh itself. This year, these women were able to convert eight quintals of raw material into finished products. By next year they will be able to add value to 20 quintals of Pashmina.”



Photo Source: The Better India At the Looms of Ladakh production unit in Chuchot village.Photo Source: The Better India

He added, “By adding value to the raw material available to them, pashmina growers can hedge against these fluctuations in the price of pashmina, thus benefitting 2000 nomadic households engaged in livestock rearing.”

Know more about the initiative here.

H/T: The Better India