Professor Radhika Ingale On Teaching Young Women What It Takes To Survive Journalism

In the year 2013, R Akhileshwari, a veteran woman journalist, conducted a detailed research on women journalists in print, broadcast, and online media in India.

And with extensive data in her book, ‘Women Journalists in India: Swimming Against the Tide’, which was published in 2014, she stated that although “feminisation” of newsrooms is happening, the balance of power is still in favour of males.

Why, you ask? Well, there was a time when parents didn’t want their daughters to become journalists. The world of journalism was considered too harsh and tough for girls to survive in – if patriarchy had already not engulfed their personal lives, their professional inclinations, too, were (mis)guided by it. But the situation improved with time, women took towards journalism, and established their mark. And today, media schools are seeing them rolling in, in large number.

One such school is SMART (School of Media Arts), an all-women media institute in Pune, run by Maharshi Karve Stree Shikhshan Sanstha. Founded 120 years ago, with a motive to empower widows, the trust is dedicated to ‘empowering women through education’.

And here we are in conversation with the director of SMART, Professor Radhika Ingale, a seasoned and long-serving media figure. A passionate theatre artist, Radhika has been in the industry for over 20 years. She holds a Masters in Communication Studies, and Post-graduate Diploma in Advertising and Public Relations. And is currently heading the important mission of guiding young women media aspirants find their way into the media world.

Excerpts below:

There are certain stereotypes against ‘women in journalism’. That they are better at reporting soft beats for instance. How do you prepare your students to face and fight this prejudice?

Most of the students at the time of interview say that they wish to report either the travel beat, or lifestyle, or Page 3 and entertainment. Only one of out of 60 must have chosen anything out of it. And it may be their first personal choice, but I believe it also has a lot to do with the way girls are conditioned since childhood. Parents either don’t want their daughters to take up journalism, or let them opt only for “safer” and softer beats.

So where we try and give them the taste of real fieldwork early on, there’s only so much we can do in changing the set preferences.

As compared to the media industry, more cases of sexual harassment are reported from other workplaces. And other than Tarun Tejpal’s, nothing concrete has come on record. How prevalent do you think it is in media?

I’ve been in the media industry since 1997, and looking back, except for a few instances of abusive behaviour, I have always had good experiences. Talking about sexual harassment, I think the issue is not industry-specific, but more to do with the human nature. But a few media cases have come to light in the recent times. Shamir Reuben, one of Mumbai’s most popular slam poetry artistes was accused of sexual misconduct by several women. He was my ex-student (not from SMART) and as I remember, was excellent in academics and general conduct. So you can’t say anything about one’s character from their professional inclinations and performance.

Female journalists, more accessible through Twitter and other social media platforms today, get constantly inundated with threats. Your comment on the situation?

I don’t think people, women or men, should stop talking online. There will always be people who would talk negatively and say things to dampen your spirit, but if you have put out your thoughts responsibly, their opinions should not get you at back foot. For instance, we are preparing for a play that is based on the theme of ‘Radicalisation of Youth’, and there is a bright possibility that rightists will oppose our views, but we need to stand firm on our convictions.

It comes easier to men, threatening women, and a lot of work needs to be done in this regard, changes will happen, but it is a long road ahead.

What do you think, have young women journalists moved ahead from seeing only Barkha Dutt as their role model?

Haha. Eighty percent of them come with only Barkha Dutt’s name on their list. But of late, another name, though not from journalism, is of RJ Malishka. And also I hear them really liking the senior correspondent of The Quint, Abira Dhar.

What is your take on the existence of glass ceiling in media houses?

It doesn’t exist as much in the media industry. According to statistics, 65 percent of media personnel are women, and they are running the industry in various capacities. That ‘there but not there’ barrier to advancement has to be dealt by everyone everywhere. But I strongly believe that if you are sure of yourself and confident about your work, you will know how to not let it affect you, and break it when need be.

Lastly, how does your love and passion for theatre empower and enhance your role of media trainer?

Theatre is an art that is dying from the last 5000 years, she laughs. But to tell you the truth, its organic nature can never let it become extinct. And from how I see, theatre gives you the foundation to look at media, to understand it better. It provides an experiential learning pedagogy, which helps me teach students to find in it a tool that can help them learn and know better about situations from a third-person perspective.