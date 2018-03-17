Prof. Sanjukta Shares Why She Has Chosen To Pursue A Master’s Degree Along With Her Daughter

If one wants to achieve something in life, they have to conquer their inhibitions and beat their baseless fears. Something which Sanjukta Chatterjee Chandna, a Professor in Govt. Women Polytechnic College, is doing with her decision to get higher education even though she is over the age of 40.

A few days ago, I had the most wonderful conversation with Sanjukta, who’s pursuing a Master’s degree in Drawing and Painting from Kanoria College. In fact, she and her elder daughter are doing their masters together, right now! #LifeGoals

Describing herself with words like “Fearless,” “Dedicated to my goal,” “Determined,” she grew up in a family of policemen and doctors, learning to never back off a challenge. When I asked her whether the transition from being a teacher to a student was a tough one, she laughed it off, “I was never afraid of anything, never cared what others said, I can’t be governed by anyone. Mastani apni taqdeer khud likhti hai. (I write my own future.)”

Years ago, she was asked to sketch what her future would look like 25 years later, and she drew herself as an elderly lady, surrounded by the women of her village and working towards their growth. And true to her vision, Sanjukta often visits her ancestral village to motivate the rural women to pursue education even after being married or having surpassed the ‘threshold’ age for education.

“I was the one to inspire them to pick up their education once again. In my tenure as a professor, I’ve been transferred 8 times just because I was considered too bold. I never hesitated to tell the truth or bothered with what others said about me. Raste mein khadi bakri, aapke bare main kya sochti hain usse aapko kya. (It is not your job to ponder over what anyone thinks of you) I tell them to never compromise when it comes to taking a stand or hesitate to chase their dreams. A woman needs no one to direct her, she is the one who directs others,” she affirmed.

In fact, she has succeeded in motivating many women to aim for higher education without giving a thought to age.

For Sanjukta, her journey towards finding independence began from her family itself. She chose to nurture her daughters in an atmosphere that encourages them to beat the odds.

“I always try to give them an atmosphere where they have no need to hide things and talk frankly about anything. Refusing to let my daughters live their life according to the norms of a patriarchal society, I taught them to live their dreams,” says Sanjukta.

Believing that education is of utmost importance and the stepping stone when it comes to a progressive nation, she teaches her students the same. “Be focused, be sincere, be what you want to be. After all, life is a journey. Never, ever, take yourself lightly, never back down, go on. Kuch karo to mann se karo, nhi to mat karo. (Either do something from your heart or don’t do it at all.)”

As a woman who believes that a nation prospers when its women are empowered through education, Sanjukta is the inspiration the women of India need today to take that one step towards liberation, towards changing their lives and lives of people around them.

This article was first published on August 16, 2017.