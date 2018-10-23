Pro-Kannada Outfit Warns Of A “Padmaavat-like” Protest If Sunny Leone Gets Cast In ‘Veeramadevi’

Kannada Rakshana Vedike Yuva Sene, a pro-Kannada outfit, protested against Sunny Leone’s casting in “Veeramadevi”, calling it an insult to a historical figure. They warned of “Padmaavat-like” protests if Sunny did not step back from the film.

As per activists, Veeramdevi is a historically important figure in Karnataka, responsible for building a lot of temples in the state. The protesting group’s youth wing president R Harish said that Sunny Leone playing a historical character was an insult to the character and the history of the place.

“Leone is popular as a porn star and it such a person should not play a historical character, who is not only an icon of Kannada but also someone who built many temples,” said Harish. Some activists explained that since Veeramdevi was a champion of Hindus in the state and was responsible for building so many temples, Sunny playing the character would certainly end up hurting the religious sentiments of the people.

Some of the protesting group’s members went to the extent of cutting their hands with blades so as to “make people recognise” the seriousness of the protest and their intentions. The protestors have threatened to disrupt a Sunny Leone performance in Bengaluru on November 3. Confirming the same, Harish said, “We have bought at least 230 tickets for the performance, and we will disrupt it if she doesn’t stay away from the movie.”

He also clarified that it was not a vendetta directed against Sunny but just against the fact that she was playing a historical character. “We are not against anything else, we just want her to quit this movie. Else, we will also have to protest like people in Rajasthan did against the movie Padmaavat,” he added.

H/T: Hindustan Times