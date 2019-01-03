Priyanka Dubey On The Year 2018 In Terms Of Gender Justice And Why India Is “No Nation For Women”

Right from #MeToo movement to Section 377, the year 2018 has been a monumental year in terms of gender justice for the country. Just like writer Priyanka Dubey says, “The act of ‘speaking out’ and starting to be ‘heard’ is what makes 2018 a significant year of India.”

But as Priyanka raises in her latest book No Nation For Women, has it managed to become a nation for women from all walks of life? Seems like we have a long way to go because while we have managed to bring the topic of gender on the table, it still remains marred with prejudices and our flawed ideologies conventions.

In a recent Twitter chat that we had with Priyanka, she talked about how the year 2018 has been for the victims/survivors of sexual violence in the country, on how gender justice gets affected by the caste system and prejudiced law, and what needs to be done to make India a nation for women.

Here are excerpts from the chat:

On the year 2018 in terms of justice meted to the victims/survivors of sexual abuse

Priyanka Dubey on Twitter @indianwomenblog #nonationforwomern 1/3-legal battles for gender justice refers to an long tedious ongoing process happening all over different Indian courts. but 2018 was especially significant 4 India as the long pending conversation around gender violence finally started gaining some momentum.

Priyanka Dubey on Twitter @indianwomenblog #nonationforwomen 2/3 SC declared sex with a minor- even if the person if your wife- as rape. SC upheld death sentence of convicts in the #nirbahayacase & with increasing rate of sexual crimes against children-#deathpenalty was made mandatory in cases of rape of children below12

Priyanka Dubey on Twitter @indianwomenblog #nonationforwomen 3/3 Specially with the #metoo movement touching India, we saw survivors speaking out against violations that happened to them decades ago. This act of ‘speaking out’ and starting to be ‘heard’ is what makes 2018 a significant year of India.

On what is required to keep the momentum going

Priyanka Dubey on Twitter @indianwomenblog I think we can start by first listening to the accounts of survivors and start believing them. Sensitization of police towards handling of cases related to gender crimes is another must. But most importantly – its crucial to change the mindset of people #nonationforwomen

On sensitizing the law enforcement authorities

Priyanka Dubey on Twitter @indianwomenblog 1/2 yes i feel the moment you step 100kms away from metro cities- you will observe stark shift in the behavior of police. For many survivor families – just to be able to register an #FIR is a struggle. #nonationforwomen

Priyanka Dubey on Twitter @indianwomenblog 2/2 crucial clues are often ignored, the survivor’s versions not trusted and investigations botched which further hampers the legal course of case and in many cases accused are let off. #nonationforwomen

On the resistance faced by her from the government/CBI while researching for her book

Priyanka Dubey on Twitter @indianwomenblog #nonationforwomen 1/2 Government agencies are neither excited by queries from journalists nor do they normally unnecessarily resist. It’s quite normal – as part of my job as a journalist, I approach government agencies like any other reporter for their version on the story.

Priyanka Dubey on Twitter @indianwomenblog #nonationforwomen 2/2 Sometimes you get strong answers, while sometimes very formal answers and sometimes officers deny speaking to you. Whatever they say – I write it in my piece. This is SOP for any reporter. For accessing documents, i use my contacts and reporting skills

On the repercussions of the caste system on the cases of sexual violence

Priyanka Dubey on Twitter @indianwomenblog 1/2 Yes, in my limited experience i have seen that caste plays a major role in deciding the course of legal battles and investigations in most rape cases – #nonationforwomen

Priyanka Dubey on Twitter @indianwomenblog #nonationforwomen for example- accused belonging to an upper or influential caste WILL use all his regional political-social and monetary clout to make witnesses hostile and push survivor’s family for an forced ‘out of court’ compromise

On the political manipulation in Badaun rape case

Priyanka Dubey on Twitter @indianwomenblog #nonationforwomen well, as the case broke in 2014, most political parties visited the family- made announcements and paid condolences – but in my follow up reporting trip – the family said all they want is justice and no assurance had given them that.

On the reasons for delayed justice in rape/sexual violence case

Priyanka Dubey on Twitter @indianwomenblog #nonationforwomen – 1st- ‘hota hai’ attitude. Not taking crimes against women with the seriousness that it requires. Reason is patriarchal mindset. 2nd botched investigation. 3rd social stigma n forcing the survivor’s family to compromise.

On how victim blaming has tainted the Badaun rape case

Priyanka Dubey on Twitter @indianwomenblog Well, it changed the public discourse around the case to a large extent which made things difficult for the parents, matter is in court right now n the survivor’s parents are fighting their case against all odds.

On what needs to be done to make India a nation for all women