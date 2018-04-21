Priyanka Dev And Her Family Are Setting A Commendable Example In Waste Management

At a time when waste management remains the most challenging task in Delhi, there lives a family in Pushpanjali that produces close to zero waste. The story of Priyanka Dev and her family is an inspiring one.



It was after witnessing the example of one of her friends that Priyanka was inspired to compost garbage and make “black gold”. It all started in June 2016 when Priyanka installed two separate bins in her house to segregate waste. One of the bins was allocated to organic waste and the other one was allocated to dry waste.

It wasn’t an easy task in the beginning and much effort went into it for the first month. Everyone including the maids, children and the adults had to be taught and supervised for quite some time.

The majority of family’s waste consisted of the kitchen and horticultural waste, which made 70-80% of their total waste. The family now composts the waste and uses it for the kitchen garden. Priyanka has it all sorted quite literally. She clearly says that there exists nothing like zero waste. She, however, firmly believes that we should work on minimizing the waste that we send to landfill sites.

While earlier the children had to be constantly instructed on the waste management they have now become very conscious of it, much to their mother’s delight. You can ascertain how conscious her 10-year-old son is of waste management from the fact that he was concerned about discarding an apple stem a few days ago. Priyanka’s daughter is also following in her footsteps and refuses to accept plastic bags from shopkeepers.

The family’s maid is rather delighted with their practice of the kitchen waste management. Hailing from Chattisgarh, she recalls how her village kitchen waste was dumped in a nearby pit that would generate ample compost by the time monsoons arrived. She shared with The Better India how khambas make up as the perfect fix for the cities as digging up compost pits is a big challenge.

Priyanka has arranged for three pots of khambas for her family of six. They cost her Rs 2,800. The maid collects all the kitchen waste and that is how it finds its way to the topmost pot of the khamba. She then churns it with a layer of coconut husk. The practice prevents the waste from smelling as it smells only when it’s rotten.

The family has also stopped purchasing harmful detergents and cleaners from the market. Priyanka makes her own cleaners and uses a mixture of orange peels and jaggery as the floor cleaner and mixes vinegar with baking soda to clean the washroom.

Image source: The Better India

H/T: The Better India