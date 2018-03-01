Priyanka Chopra’s Pup Diana Steals The Show As She Poses On This Magazine Cover

Proud dog mother Priyanka Chopra posed with her daughter Diana for the first time for a magazine cover. And we can’t stop aww-ing over it.

The love shared between the mother-daughter duo reflects in the picture as Priyanka carries Diana in her arms with a radiant smile. The cover is filled with love, compassion, and it is definitely nothing like PC’s previous covers.

Now, Diana Chopra is no ordinary pup. Foremost, she is Priyanka’s family member. She is amongst a few celebrity pups who has her own Instagram page – Diaries of Diana, with over 50k followers and also has her own social media manager. The page has candid and sweet moments of the pup with her mother and other humans.

Diana was adopted by Priyanka in the year 2016 during an interview with BuzzFeed, where she was introduced to a few rescue puppies. Keeping up with her new year’s resolution to adopt a dog, she adopted Diana.

