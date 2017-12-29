Priyanka Chopra’s 12 Rules For Success Will Make You Super Motivated For 2018

Priyanka Chopra was invited by Penguin India to talk on ‘Breaking the Glass Ceiling, Chasing a Dream’ as part of their annual lecture 2017. Fierce, fearless, and flawed are the three F-words that drive PC.

She started her speech by saying, “My father always used to tell me that ‘why do you want to fit inside a glass slipper when you can shatter the glass ceiling?’ But I frankly have never been fond of the phrase ‘break the glass ceiling.’”

She says this notion makes you aim only to break the ceiling and all that she has believed in is chasing her dreams.

She then spoke about the 12 rules that she has followed in her journey to success.

There’s Only One You.

“It’s about who you really are. Your core self, your values, beliefs, flaws, makes you stand apart.”

Let Your Dreams Fly.

“Don’t confine your dreams in a shell. The universe is guiding you every day with opportunities knocking your door but you got to understand the sign and grab the opportunity.”

Be Ambitious.

“There is absolutely nothing wrong in being ambitious, ladies listen to me,” said PC.

Be Greedy.

“Be hungry for ambitions. You can have it all when you want it all. As long as the greed is not harming anybody, it’s completely okay to want everything.”

Do Not Compromise On Your Dreams.

“Fight for your dream. Don’t live to achieve somebody else’s benchmark. Who can tell you who you should be?”

Fail, Fail, And Fail And Rise Like Phoenix.

“One thing certain like day and night is that you’ll fail, and this doesn’t matter. What matters is your action after the failure. Push failure aside and move ahead. Also, do not ever avoid failure, always analyse it.”

Be Bold And Take Risks.

“You have to take calculative risks to evolve. I backed all the risks with my 100% effort and dedication.”

Surround Yourself With The Right People.

“With people who would motivate you, help you progress, people who will not stab you.”

You Cannot Please Everyone.

“In an era of social media, it’s easy to be confused with people’s opinions. Faces hiding behind anonymity and passing comments do not matter. Always remember that no matter you do, someone will always be unhappy.”

Don’t Take Yourself Too Seriously.

“Appreciate the funny thing called life. There will be good times, there will be bad times, so enjoy this rollercoaster ride. Learn to laugh at yourself.”

Give Back.

“My mother always told me that there will always be someone who will be less fortunate than you. So give it back in any way to the society. Spread compassion and humanity.”

Don’t Forget Your Roots And Where You Came From.

“I am and will always be a proud Indian, an Army daughter, brought up in a middle-class family by two doctors.”

Watch the video here: