Priyanka Chopra Writes Heartfelt Letter About Meghan Markle As She Makes It To The TIME 100 List

“Somewhere among biryani, poutine and endless conversations, I realized just how deeply Meghan Markle cares for the world,” wrote Priyanka Chopra.

Meghan recently quite deservedly made it to the TIME 100 list and Priyanka seized the opportunity to honour her friend by writing a small albeit heartfelt letter on the occasion.

Priyanka wrote, “With her, what you see is real, and what you get is a relatable young woman with her heart and mind in the right place. Her compassion, evident in the causes she supports, and her drive to break down stereotypes — obvious in her actions — will connect her to a generation in much need of kindness.”

She wrote how Meghan restored the world’s faith in fairytales. “This ever-smiling, the strong free spirit found her prince, fell in love and in turn made a cynical world believe in fairy tales again.”

But the most impactful part of the letter was where Priyanka declared Meghan a princess in her own way and referred to her as the “princess for the people.” She wrote, “But more than anything else, Meghan is an important influencer in a world that needs strong public figures to respect and look up to. People the world can be inspired by. Meghan, standing shoulder to shoulder with Harry, will be a princess for the people.”

Priyanka has been speaking proudly about her friend Meghan on more than one occasion. This letter comes as yet another heartwarming testimony of how the two women not only love each other as friends but also have immense respect for one another as individuals.

H/T: Bustle