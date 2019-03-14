Priyanka Chopra To Speak At Women In The World Summit 2019

Launched in 2010 by Tina Brown, the British born former editor-in-chief of Tatler, Vanity Fair, and The New Yorker, Women in the World is an annual summit convening women leaders, activists, and political change makers from around the world, who share their stories and offer solutions to build a better life for women and girls.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, the summit will have a mighty list of celebrities speaking at the event. One among the many big names gracing the event will also be our desi girl and global star Priyanka Chopra, who will be interviewed by the founder and is expected to talk about entrepreneurship and activism.

From acting skills to entrepreneurial accomplishments, there is nothing that Priyanka fails at once she sets her heart on. Her production company Purple Pebble Pictures since its inception in 2016 has successfully produced a few films which have also won National Film Awards. Recently the actor joined forces with Serena Williams and invested in a dating app Bumble, which was launched in India last year.

In addition, she has a list of upcoming ventures which includes, “If I Could Tell You One Thing,” a YouTube series where she will be seen interviewing famous personalities like Diane Von Furstenberg, Awkwafina, and Simone Biles.

The summit will be held at Lincoln Centre from April 10-12 with Brie Larson, Ashley Judd, Anna Wintour, and Bryan Cranston among others speaking at the event, with a keynote address by Oprah Winfrey on the topic “Can women save the world?”.

H/T: The Indian Express