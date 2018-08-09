Priyanka Chopra Thanks Mom For ‘Preserving’ The Family Through An Emotional Tweet

Priyanka Chopra is someone who has never shied away from expressing her love and reverence for her parents. She has always talked about how she could reach all the heights that she has because of her upbringing.

Priyanka who is currently in India for the project ‘The Sky Is Pink,’ took to Twitter yesterday to write an emotional thank you note to her mother.

In the note, she expressed gratitude to her mother for “preserving” the family and all their memories. “Emotional night today at my mom’s house. Full of memories.. reminders of every victory and heartbreak..She’s kept everything. It’s like a museum of our family’s life. Love you MA. Thank you for preserving us,” wrote Priyanka.

She also posted a picture of her deceased father, Late Ashok Chopra, on her Instagram story along with the caption, “My Daddy..My inspiration. I miss you tonight dad.” Here is the post: