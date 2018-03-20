Priyanka Chopra Teaches Valuable Lesson To Reporter Who Wondered Why Men Can’t Slap Women

At the Global Education & Skills Forum (GESF) in Dubai on Saturday, Priyanka Chopra shut down a reporter for asking a ridiculous question and owned the moment like a boss.

PeeCee is a staunch feminist and is known to speak her mind on all occasions. She has tackled ludicrous questions on more than one instance with utmost ease and confidence in the past as well.

At GESF, she talked about the importance of education which is one of the causes very close to her heart. She has been very actively associated with the UNICEF and was recently named their global ambassador as well. She used the platform to talk about education as a “basic human right that cannot be denied to any child in the world.”

She also talked about “teaching children to be global children.” PeeCee said, “We are still bound by borders and geography. We have forgotten our humanity. The need of the hour is to teach them to think about humanity over whose God is better or which country is better.”

The moment that left everyone applauding came during the press conference, when Priyanka very swiftly gave a valuable life lesson to a reporter through her answer.

A reporter came forward and asked, ‘Why is it that a feminist never takes a stand for a man who is physically abused?’ Not to forget that the journalist was specifically talking about a man who ‘teases a woman’. He then tried to rationalize that by saying that if a man slaps a woman, it’s considered a crime but it is not the same when the case is reversed.