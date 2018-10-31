Priyanka Chopra Shares What Makes Her Relationship With Nick Jonas Work

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding festivities began with a star-studded bridal shower recently, leaving everyone gushing about the dreamy couple. While the world knows about their fairytale romance, everyone has always wondered about how it all started and culminated into the promise of forever.

Priyanka put an end to all these questions recently when she shared who made the first move in the relationship and what made their relationship work. She shared in an interaction with Entertainment Tonight, “He texted me. The first time was a text and just saying, ‘I think we should connect,’ and whatever and that’s how we started talking.”

Sharing that one quality that she seeks in men and that made her and Nick’s relationship work, Priyanka said, “He has to be someone who respects you. By that, I don’t mean makes coffee for you, not that. But someone who respects the hard work you put into your life.”.

She added, “Then everything is so easy because you give each other credit for your intelligence, you give each other the benefit of the doubt because you trust each other. There’s so much that comes out of that. I think don’t settle for less than that.”

H/T: The Quint