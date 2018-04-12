Priyanka Chopra Shares How The Women Being Vocal Is A New Phenomenon For The World

Priyanka Chopra was on a 16-hour-long trip to India recently. The actress flew all the way from the US to formally introduce the 2018 Partners’ Forum. The platform works towards the well-being of children, adolescents, and women.

Priyanka has been associated with the organisation for more than 10 years now. The 2018 Partners’ Forum is to be hosted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of India in association with the Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (PMNCH) this December as per a news by PTI.

In its 4th edition, the forum aims to bring over 1200 participants from 100 different countries together on one platform. Priyanka Chopra who is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador is known to advocate and support similar initiatives. She shared how passionately she feels about the causes that she supports.

Talking about the forum Priyanka said, “I am very passionate and emphatic about the causes I support. Whatever I can do to bring people’s attention to this forum I will do it. This forum is not about supporting a cause. It is a way of life. It is how things should be.”

She also seized the opportunity to talk about the two causes very close to her heart. “As a society, we need to focus on what are we doing for our women and children,” she said.

Talking about the women’s cause Priyanka shared how “Women being vocal is still new to the world.” She also talked about women’s health and rights and how they are both global issues.

She explained, “Gender equality and women empowerment are global issues. Every country has its cultural problems. But women’s health and women’s rights are global problems. I live in America and in India as well. And because women are going through problems across the globe we have #MeToo campaign and women coming out.”

