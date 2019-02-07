Priyanka Chopra On Power of Digital Content And Releasing ‘Fireband’ On Netflix

Miss World, actor, singer and now a producer, Priyanka Chopra is known to have donned many hats in her career spanning over 18 years. Under her latest production venture Purple Pebble Pictures, Priyanka’s Marathi Film Fireband is all set to be premiered on Netflix on February 22.

The film directed by National Award winner Aruna Raje touches upon the complexities of modern day relationships and revolves around the life of a successful and ambitious lawyer who juggles her personal and professional life while she deals with post-traumatic stress disorder and also copes with intimacy issues in her own marriage. With the announcement made on Wednesday, Priyanka called her film “powerful” and “pivotal”.

The film features award-winning Marathi actors like Usha Jadhav, Girish Kulkarni, Sachin Khedekar, and Rajeshwari Sachdev.

Talking about her production, Priyanka said, “A story like Firebrand deserves to reach audiences far and wide and I’m thrilled to be bringing this to Netflix.”

As the film is the first digital venture of Purple Pebble Pictures, Priyanka spoke about why she decided to take it on Netflix. “The age of digital has changed the way we consume content. Today, the story is king and audiences are open to and accepting of all kinds of genres. We scroll for content that appeals to our mood and mind, equally. This definitely was one of the major reasons behind our move of taking our latest Marathi project Firebrand straight to Netflix.”

Madhu Chopra, who has jointly produced the film with her daughter, also shared her excitement about the exclusive premiere on Netflix, “Firebrand is packaged with a gripping, a powerful narrative along with an ensemble of talented actors and we are truly excited that this story will reach millions of diverse Netflix members,” said Madhu.

