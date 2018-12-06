Priyanka Chopra On Her Wedding Outfits, Honeymoon Plans, And Balancing Work With Marriage

Being hailed as the celebrity wedding of the year, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ fairytale wedding has left the world swooning.

You’d be lying if you say that their wedding euphoria has left you untouched. I mean, aren’t we all going googly-eyes every time a new picture from their wedding celebration is released?

Every single detail from their wedding, right from the gorgeous Indian outfits worn by the Jonas family to the intricate details of Priyanka’s wedding gown to her mom’s powder blue Ralph Lauren, has us absolutely smitten. We are constantly glued to our social media to catch all the deets about her wedding as they come out slowly.

Thus, it was to our much delight that Priyanka, in a recent interview with NDTV, talked about the deliberations that went behind her wedding outfits and the couple’s honeymoon plans. To add to it, being her characteristic Piggy Chops self, she also had an advice for newly married women who are struggling to find the right balance between work life and marriage.

Here are the excerpts:

On her wedding outfits

Priyanka Chopra has left the internet mesmerised with her larger than life bridal veil and her red Sabyasachi lehenga.

Speaking on the choice of her wedding outfits, Priyanka said, “For me, it was not about fashion. I wanted something unique. Both the dresses – red and white – were personalised for me… I had names, dates, my parents’ names… my mother-in-law’s wedding dress embroidered on mine… things that mattered to me. I wanted the longest veil in the world… My 75-foot long veil… and I got that. The outfits were personal choices.”

On hopping on to work right after the wedding and her honeymoon plans

Being the hustler that she is, Priyanka has drowned herself in work right after the wedding. She is currently busy with ad shoots, business appointment etc. She is already out of the wedding mania and thus on being asked about her honeymoon plans, Priyanka said, “This month is filled with advertisement shoots, etc. I haven’t got a clue about the honeymoon destination. I think it’ll be a surprise. My husband’s planning it.”

On her advice to young women trying to balance work and marriage

As an advice to all newly married women who are currently juggling with work and marriage, Priyanka said, “Your priorities are right, whatever they are.”

She adds, “It is basically choosing your life, the way you want to and being the best version of it – whether that is in love, whether that is in business, whether that is in your friendships or the kind of network you want around you and the people you want around you.”

H/T: NDTV