Priyanka Chopra On Dealing With Beauty Standards And Gaining Confidence With Time

Moving to the west and being a part of Hollywood hasn’t taken away Priyanka Chopra’s strength and weapon, which is staying true to her ethnicity. With all the advanced medical techniques available, she could’ve chosen to get her skin a few shades lighter to fit in but she didn’t.

Chopra thinks the desire of changing the skin tone we’re born with to look beautiful is one of the major problems in the world. “In America, everyone’s trying to get tan and in Asia, everyone’s trying to get lighter. The grass is always greener, but the idea is the same: It says beauty comes with changing the skin tone you were born with, and that’s a problem all around the world,“ she explains.

Endorsing a skin-lightening cream in her early days in Bollywood is regretted by Chopra. She agrees going wrong with promoting the idea of changing the skin tone and instilling the desire in young girls and women. “I endorsed one (skin-lightening cream) many, many years ago; I was either 24 or 25. I did it for a year. When I saw it, it made me realize that I was doing exactly what was done to me as a little girl. I realized I made a mistake.“

She further added, “I was a kid when I got into this business, so it took me a while to understand what I stand for, and what I can stand for. That was one of those moments where I was like, I don’t want to do what was done to me as a kid. This is a choice.“

The focus should be on promoting the idea of being comfortable with one’s true self, with what one is born with, explains Chopra. Along with making the youth understand true beauty she also questioned beauty standards. She said, “We need to teach people, especially young girls, to be comfortable with what they are born with. Skin tones are what make us beautiful, and I think that’s a bigger conversation about not trying to fit some standard of beauty created by someone else. Who made these rules? Who said that’s what’s beautiful? I always question that.“

She is happy that South Asian actors are widely being accepted and appreciated without being culturally appropriated. Her character Alex Parrish in Quantico broke the stereotypical representation of a brown woman. “When I was growing up and in high school, I never saw anyone who looked like me on TV, but today I do. Hopefully, in my lifetime, we’ll see that representation,“ expressed Chopra.

Before we wrap up, here’s a summer mask recommended by the desi girl. “So there are body masks with turmeric and other natural ingredients that really calm the skin. I do those once or twice a week, and it just keeps your skin really soft and helps exfoliate,“ suggests Priyanka.

