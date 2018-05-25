Priyanka Chopra Narrates Stories Of Pain And Fortitude From The Rohingya Refugee Camps In Bangladesh
- May 25, 2018
While a lot of political contemplation has gone into the Rohingya crisis, there is a question that has been seldom raised – what was their fault? From being referred to as “stateless” to being called a threat, the Rohingya identity is tainted with shame. The fact, however, is no matter who shares their story, it is always marred by the same pain and it’s high time we take notice and we take care.
UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Priyanka Chopra recently took to Instagram to document her four-day trip to refugee camps and informal settlements in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. The result was a pastiche of emotions and stories both of pain and hope.
For four days, Priyanka became the vessel through which poured the stories of Rohingya diaspora. She shared how the community that was struck with a terrible predicament in the second half of 2017 is “still highly vulnerable, living in overcrowded camps with no idea when or where they will ever belong…even worse when they will get their next meal. AND…as they finally start to settle and feel a sense of safety, monsoon season looms…threatening to destroy all that they’ve built so far.”
“This is an entire generation of children that have no future in sight. Through their smiles I could see the vacancy in their eyes,” she wrote.
I’m in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh today for a field visit with UNICEF, to one of the largest refugee camps in the world. In the second half of 2017, the world saw horrific images of ethnic cleansing from the Rakhine State of Myanmar(Burma). This violence drove nearly 700,000 Rohingya across the border into Bangladesh – 60% are children! Many months later they are still highly vulnerable, living in overcrowded camps with no idea when or where they will ever belong…even worse, when they will get their next meal. AND…as they finally start to settle and feel a sense of safety, monsoon season looms…threatening to destroy all that they’ve built so far. This is an entire generation of children that have no future in sight. Through their smiles I could see the vacancy in their eyes. These children are at the forefront of this humanitarian crisis, and they desperately need our help. The world needs to care. We need to care. These kids are our future. Pls Lend your support at www.supportunicef.org #ChildrenUprooted @unicef @unicefbangladesh Credit: @briansokol @hhhtravels
“Many of them made their journey on foot, walking for days through the hills, then floating across the Naf River or the Bay of Bengal on makeshift boats…many of them injured, pregnant, elderly, etc. Their ordeal didn’t end here…after entering Bangladesh, they would often have to wait for days, sleeping in the open fields with no food or water, for aid workers to reach them,” wrote Priyanka as she shared stories of the Rohingya ordeals.
She added, “For a lot of the Rohingya children, this ordeal will leave them scarred, physically and emotionally, for the rest of their lives. ”
She also shared individual stories from the camps. Here is the Instagram post where she shared the story of 12-year-old Mansur Ali and his drawing which reflect a “hopeful story” today despite the darkness and pain that he has been through.
When Mansur Ali, 12 yrs old, first came to the Child Friendly Space (CFS) at the Balukhali camp, he was only drawing scenes of bloodshed and violence. Helicopters shooting at him and his friends playing soccer… or his village and home being on fire with burning bodies all around him.. Today, his drawings reflect a more hopeful story, one we would like all these children to have. Since the #Rohingya children have arrived in Cox’s Bazar, they have been living in overcrowded camps with no real place that to call their own. Imagine a space that lets you forget your troubles and be a child again… even if its only for just a few hours a day. For the Rohingya children, over 300,000, in the camps in Bangladesh this is the only space that allows them to be kids. These Child Friendly Spaces created by @unicef give kids access to art, music, dance, sport, and counselling etc. The space has often proved to be very therapeutic, helping these kids deal with the horrific situations they faced.. the @unicef aid workers work tirelessly to make sure these children find their spirit again. It doesn’t matter where a child is from or what his or her circumstances are… NO child deserves a life without hope for the future. The world needs to care. We need to care. Please lend your support at www.supportunicef.org #childrenuprooted @unicef @unicefbangladesh
Priyanka shared how the Child-Friendly Spaces created by UNICEF in these camps are giving these kids “access to art, music, dance, sport, and counselling etc” and a respite from their difficult conditions.
She also wrote, “It doesn’t matter where a child is from or what his or her circumstances are… NO child deserves a life without hope for the future.”
Here is the story of 8-month-old Shohida and how it became synonymous with the “dichotomy of life” for Priyanka:
This is little Shohida (8 months old), who stole my heart with her infectious smile. It’s a poignant reminder of the dichotomy of life…here she was getting all the help she needed, when just a few months before, her mother, Alada (who was only 19 years old at the time) walked for 15 days, while 6 months pregnant with her ,to get across the border. It shows us that there is hope left in this world. When you’re dealing with a mass exodus of thousands of people, who have been displaced from their homes and are desperate for refuge, the need for proper health and nutrition takes center stage…especially for women and children. On the various Unicef Field Visits I have taken, I am always surprised by the simple yet effective solutions that @unicef and their partners develop to deal with the most dire and pressing situations and issues. This is something I experienced again today during my visit to the Nutrition Centre at the Jamtoli camp in Cox’s Bazar. More than 60,000 babies have been born in the camps over the past 8 months, so this center is an essential resource for new mothers to learn about proper feeding and nutrition. It all begins with the MUAC, a process where the child’s middle upper arm is measured to ascertain their nutrition level. From there, aids create a program for the child and a nutrient rich, ready-to-eat peanut paste is portioned out for each child based on the severity of malnutrition. At the Center mother’s are also taught basic hygiene and good health practices when they are in their homes. The world needs to care. We need to care. Please lend your support at www.supportunicef.org #childrenuprooted @unicef @unicefbangladesh
She shared how “More than 60,000 babies have been born in the camps over the past 8 months, so this centre is an essential resource for new mothers to learn about proper feeding and nutrition.”
Priyanka also shared the details about MUAC, “a process where the child’s middle upper arm is measured to ascertain their nutrition level. From there, aids create a program for the child and a nutrient-rich, ready-to-eat peanut paste is portioned out for each child based on the severity of malnutrition.”
She shed all her inhibitions and became a kid again as she played with the camp kids in a UNICEF Learning Center in the Balukhali Camp. Hope glimmered from the fact that despite their hardships these kids still dare to dream.
“Given everything these kids have been through, their was no shortage of excitement or hope when I asked the kids what they wanted to be when they grow up. Whether it be a journalist, doctor, school teacher, or in the military, receiving an education means they’re getting a chance to create the future they aspire for themselves,” wrote Priyanka, sharing her experience.
Priyanka also visited a Women Friendly Space at the Jamtoli Camp and shared how she was “struck by a certain calmness” among all the chaos. She also shared stories by young women which “shook” her.
“They recounted lives of pain and suffering so horrifying…it’s difficult to fathom. One scarred with memories of houses in her village being burned – she and her parents travelled for two days to get here, passing hundreds of decapitated and dismembered bodies along the way. Another shared stories of young girls being pulled from their homes to be raped and tortured. They even tried to kill her and cut her with a knife, but she fought back. How did you manage to be so brave, I asked her…she replied, “If you’re born you will die, so I’m not scared of dying today.”
As I walk into the Women Friendly Space at the Jamtoli Camp, I am instantly struck by a certain calmness. These camps are loud & crowded, actually overcrowded, and so to find a quiet oasis, in this case a small hut with a tarp roof and thatched bamboo walls, is surprising. But for the girls in this camp, this is what they call their “house of peace.” It’s a place they can come and just be. A place to interact with friends, seek counselling, learn about hygiene, or learn life skills like art and music. There are approx 50 Women Friendly Spaces in the camps, just like this one, that on any given day see 50-70 Rohingya girls seeking these safe havens. The centers open at 9am, but there is seldom a day when the women aren’t lined up early, waiting for the doors to open. It is here that I met three 18 year old young women, in particular, who’s stories really shook me – their names have been omitted to protect their identities. They recounted lives of pain and suffering so horrifying…it’s difficult to fathom. One scarred with memories of houses in her village being burned – she and her parents traveled for two days to get here, passing hundreds of decapitated and dismembered bodies along the way. Another shared stories of young girls being pulled from their homes to be raped and tortured. They even tried to kill her and cut her with a knife, but she fought back. How did you manage to be so brave, I asked her…she replied, “If you’re born you will die, so I’m not scared of dying today.” In what world is it normal for an 18 year old girl to have this perspective on life?! The third young woman traveled for nearly two weeks on foot through the forest, where her youngest brother died along the way. There was lots of rape and torture back home she told me, and some women’s breasts were even cut off. While their lives are safer now, they are all still struggling. They know that with an education they can get a job and create better lives for their family, like buying protein for their meals, and clean drinking water. It’s literally as basic as that. Please help however you can, no donation is too small…go to www.supportunicef.org #childrenuprooted @unicef
Priyanka urged people to come forward and help out these refugees in whatever capacity that they can. “The world needs to care. We need to care,” she wrote.
