Priyanka Chopra Narrates Stories Of Pain And Fortitude From The Rohingya Refugee Camps In Bangladesh

While a lot of political contemplation has gone into the Rohingya crisis, there is a question that has been seldom raised – what was their fault? From being referred to as “stateless” to being called a threat, the Rohingya identity is tainted with shame. The fact, however, is no matter who shares their story, it is always marred by the same pain and it’s high time we take notice and we take care.

UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Priyanka Chopra recently took to Instagram to document her four-day trip to refugee camps and informal settlements in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. The result was a pastiche of emotions and stories both of pain and hope.

For four days, Priyanka became the vessel through which poured the stories of Rohingya diaspora. She shared how the community that was struck with a terrible predicament in the second half of 2017 is “still highly vulnerable, living in overcrowded camps with no idea when or where they will ever belong…even worse when they will get their next meal. AND…as they finally start to settle and feel a sense of safety, monsoon season looms…threatening to destroy all that they’ve built so far.”

“This is an entire generation of children that have no future in sight. Through their smiles I could see the vacancy in their eyes,” she wrote.

“Many of them made their journey on foot, walking for days through the hills, then floating across the Naf River or the Bay of Bengal on makeshift boats…many of them injured, pregnant, elderly, etc. Their ordeal didn’t end here…after entering Bangladesh, they would often have to wait for days, sleeping in the open fields with no food or water, for aid workers to reach them,” wrote Priyanka as she shared stories of the Rohingya ordeals.

She added, “For a lot of the Rohingya children, this ordeal will leave them scarred, physically and emotionally, for the rest of their lives. ”

She also shared individual stories from the camps. Here is the Instagram post where she shared the story of 12-year-old Mansur Ali and his drawing which reflect a “hopeful story” today despite the darkness and pain that he has been through.

Priyanka shared how the Child-Friendly Spaces created by UNICEF in these camps are giving these kids “access to art, music, dance, sport, and counselling etc” and a respite from their difficult conditions.

She also wrote, “It doesn’t matter where a child is from or what his or her circumstances are… NO child deserves a life without hope for the future.”

Here is the story of 8-month-old Shohida and how it became synonymous with the “dichotomy of life” for Priyanka:

She shared how “More than 60,000 babies have been born in the camps over the past 8 months, so this centre is an essential resource for new mothers to learn about proper feeding and nutrition.”

Priyanka also shared the details about MUAC, “a process where the child’s middle upper arm is measured to ascertain their nutrition level. From there, aids create a program for the child and a nutrient-rich, ready-to-eat peanut paste is portioned out for each child based on the severity of malnutrition.”

She shed all her inhibitions and became a kid again as she played with the camp kids in a UNICEF Learning Center in the Balukhali Camp. Hope glimmered from the fact that despite their hardships these kids still dare to dream.

“Given everything these kids have been through, their was no shortage of excitement or hope when I asked the kids what they wanted to be when they grow up. Whether it be a journalist, doctor, school teacher, or in the military, receiving an education means they’re getting a chance to create the future they aspire for themselves,” wrote Priyanka, sharing her experience.

Priyanka also visited a Women Friendly Space at the Jamtoli Camp and shared how she was “struck by a certain calmness” among all the chaos. She also shared stories by young women which “shook” her.

“They recounted lives of pain and suffering so horrifying…it’s difficult to fathom. One scarred with memories of houses in her village being burned – she and her parents travelled for two days to get here, passing hundreds of decapitated and dismembered bodies along the way. Another shared stories of young girls being pulled from their homes to be raped and tortured. They even tried to kill her and cut her with a knife, but she fought back. How did you manage to be so brave, I asked her…she replied, “If you’re born you will die, so I’m not scared of dying today.”

Priyanka urged people to come forward and help out these refugees in whatever capacity that they can. “The world needs to care. We need to care,” she wrote.