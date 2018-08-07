Priyanka Chopra: I Don’t Owe Anyone An Explanation About My Marriage

Celebrities might be posting regularly about their lives on social media, but then it’s also up to them when to draw the line and keep some extremely personal matters hidden forever.

Lately, the rumours of Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra’s engagement with American Singer Nick Jonas are doing the rounds. With absolutely no confirmation from either of the sides, one can’t say if this casual information is authentic.

Wonder what Priyanka has to say about it?

During a recent event, the actor-singer discussed the emotional intensity it requires for people in her field to speak openly about their personal life and make it transparent for their fans.

“My entire life, especially my personal life… Everything about me is not for public consumption. 90 percent of my life is for public consumption, but 10 percent of it is for me. I am a girl and I have the right to keep that to myself. Sometimes I laugh, sometimes I get annoyed… But mostly, I tell my publicists ‘Let it be, today’s news is tomorrow’s trash’,” Priyanka said at an event on Monday.

The Quantico star added she isn’t supposed to “defend or explain” anything when it comes to her family, relationships, equations with people, and decisions. She said, “I’m not running for office, so I don’t owe anyone an explanation.”

The gossips do affect her sentiments at times but in her words, she’s trained herself to not pay any heed to them.

(image source)