Priyanka Chopra Has The Perfect Response To Sexist Question About Charging Too Much

Making her name not only in Bollywood but also in Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra has proven her talent and the determination to excel. So, her being the only woman among the top 10 celebrities in the Forbes Indian Celebrity 100 list came as no surprise, nor did her getting a doctorate degree from Bareilly International University.



“Mom aaj bahut khush hongi, and I think my dad only made it happen! Because it was their life’s dream for me to become a doctor. And then I didn’t. My dad would have been most excited [today],” she said at the UNICEF event she was attending in Delhi. After this, she was going to fly to Bareilly in her private jet to receive the degree, but owing to the dense fog she couldn’t make it.

Bollywood has never been devoid of the disparity that follows a woman, from female actors being paid considerably less than their male counterparts and being used as mere centerpieces in films. Fighting this partiality, Priyanka has carved her own spot in the industry.

“Being the only woman [there], that’s bittersweet for me. I’m proud of the fact that I’ve had the achievements I’ve had, which puts me in that position, and I [have] that power, on par with a lot of my male colleagues. I work really hard,” she said.

Just earlier this year she made headlines, but not for her movies or for her contribution to social causes but because she charged crores for her performance at an award function.

“Oh my God! If I’m made to feel guilty about it, then what will happen to those boys [male actors]? The boys who for seconds take crores. I don’t pay attention to such… what’s that word… Good riddance to bad rubbish. My work matters, my achievements matter, and I don’t let anyone pull me down,” she said.

Well, calling her the perfect combination of confidence, determination, and boldness would be rather apt, right?

H/T: Hindustan Times