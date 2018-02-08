Priyanka Chopra Becomes The First Indian Actor To Join LinkedIn’s Annual List Of Global Influencers

Priyanka Chopra has proved, time and again, that her talents are not merely restricted to being an actor or a singer. Making it to the list of top 25 global influencers on Linkedin, the ‘Quantico’ star has become the first Indian actor to have attained the feat and has joined the likes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rihanna, Oprah Winfrey, Richard Branson and Bill Gates.

On joining the list that is brimming with political and business personalities, Priyanka said “I’ve never been someone who worries about making it to a list, but it’s nice to be on one with such amazing people. I keep great company. It’s a way to connect one-on-one with people from across the world. It’s nice to know that they want to stay in touch with me, too, and are interested in what I have to share. What’s great about this list is that all of us seem to have the same idea connect, spread love and just be you.”

When she was asked about what was it that led her to this milestone, she said, “This is me, real and unfiltered. I think people relate to that, which is important to me. I don’t look at it from any other perspective. This is who I am, like it or unfollow.”

H/T: Bombay Times