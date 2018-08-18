Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Got Engaged In A Traditional Roka Ceremony In Mumbai

It has finally happened! After leaving their fans guessing for months about whether the rumors of their upcoming engagement are true or not, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have, at last, got engaged today at Priyanka’s residence in Mumbai in a traditional roka ceremony.

The pictures of this auspicious occasion are already going viral where Nick can be seen wearing an off-white kurta-pajama and Priyanka is looking like the happiest bride-to-be in a beautiful Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla salwar-kameez.

They just started their roka ceremony, which is like the engagement party. #priyankachopra #nickjonas #priyankanickengagement 18 Likes, 1 Comments – A Fan Of Priyanka Chopra (@pcxmaniac) on Instagram: “They just started their roka ceremony, which is like the engagement party. #priyankachopra…”

Celebs like Ranveer Singh, Parineeti Chopra, Manish Malhotra have made it to the guest list and reportedly a grand engagement bash will be held after the ceremony at a five-star hotel in Mumbai where the couple has booked 200 rooms for their guests.

H/T: The Times Of India