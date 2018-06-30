Priyamvada Gopal Has Waged A War Against Cambridge University’s ‘Silent’ Racism

Priyamvada Gopal, an expert on postcolonial literature at King’s college, declared through a tweet on June 18 her decision of withdrawing from her official duties “until further notice” after an altercation with one of the university porters. She refused to supervise any of the students under her after blaming the college porters of “racist profiling and aggression.”

Here is her tweet:

Priyamvada Gopal on Twitter With deep regret but with 17 years of consideration behind it, I have finally decided on my behalf & of other people of colour @Cambridge_Uni to refuse to supervise any students at @Kings_College. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH of the consistently racist profiling & aggression by Porters. 1/2

“I was subjected to a discourteous and unprofessional tone — including raised voices — and hostile manner when being told I could not go through the college as it was shut to all but members. The same thing happened when I raised concerns about this behaviour. I repeatedly introduced myself as a member of the university’s teaching staff and requested that rather than being sarcastically addressed as madam, my usual professional title be used,” shares Priyamvada, recollecting how it started in an interaction with Huffington Post.

A lot of articles are being written against her lately, some of them stating that it’s not a norm to be addressed as ‘Dr’ by the porters. She, however, has a response to all those claims.

She explains, “Cambridge is a place which is obsessed with titles and correct forms of address. To be clear, most people call me by my first name and I’ve never stood on ceremony. But I have the right to be addressed professionally should I invoke it. I don’t like ‘madam’ because of its gender and class connotations so it’s bizarre to suggest that ‘Dr’ is somehow worse. The word ‘memsahib’ itself derives from ‘Ma’am’ which derives from ‘Madam’.”

Commenting on Western media’s coverage of the incident, she says, “I describe the coverage as shockingly racist, clearly targeting a person of colour for speaking up, painting her as a crazed ‘squirrel-eyed’ fanatic. This is not, of course, original, but part of a repeated pattern: discredit the complainant in order to deny the problem.”

When asked if she has been at the receiving end of similar “aggressive racist behaviour from porters” in the past, Priyamvada answers, “I’ve been subjected to it a few times but more to the point, scores of other people have testified to it. We now know that Kings College Students Union has been documenting cases for the last 2-3 years and passing testimonies on to the college. ”

She adds, “Students have repeatedly told me they’ve been subjected to it and since this controversy broke out, I’ve received dozens of emails also testifying to rude and hostile behaviour — and differential manner to non-white people at the college gates, as well as elsewhere in the university.”

Priyamvada shares that while she found out that the porters are in fact given ‘unconscious bias’ training, this lies insufficient. “The wider culture of exclusion and cultural/class snobbery — which ultimately comes from above — has to change and go beyond notional training exercises,” she says.

According to the reports King’s College claims of having ‘investigated’ the matter, they concluded that there had been no ‘wrongdoing’ on their part. Priyamvada, however, questions, “Interestingly, they cleared themselves of wrongdoing AND issued a statement, doing so BEFORE speaking to me, the principal witness. What sort of investigation is that?”

She adds, “I stand by my decision not to teach their students — with regret because they themselves are wonderful young people who have supported my stance, ironically. Two colleagues have joined me in this. What happens next is up to King’s.”

“If nothing else comes out of this, I want it to have blown open the veneer of civility that hides white dominance here and a debate, however fierce or painful, to take place at long last,” says Priyamvada.

H/T: Huffington Post