Priya Sharma Becomes The Third Woman Fighter Pilot From Rajasthan

After graduating from the Air Force Academy, Hyderabad, as Flying Officer, along with 23 other women and 115 men, Rajasthan’s Priya Sharma has become the third woman fighter pilot from Rajasthan and India’s seventh woman fighter.

In July 2017, she had moved to Dundigal and Hakimpet to complete the first and second stages of her training. In January, the third stage of her training will begin at Bidar Air Force Station.



“As a fighter pilot, I would say, you should give it a try, it’s definitely worth it. The case of us three (Mohana, Pratibha and Priya) should be an inspiration for other girls from Rajasthan to join the Defence Force,” Priya said. She considers her father her inspiration. He was posted as ATC Office at the Bidar Air Force Station.

