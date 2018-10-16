Priya Ramani Says That M J Akbar’s Defamation Suit Is A Bid To “Silence” Those Who Spoke Against Him

“Truth and the absolute truth is my only defence,” said Priya Ramani on Monday asserting that M J Akbar’s defamation suit against her is a tactic to silence all the women who have spoken against the politician through “intimidation and harassment.”

As we are all aware that Priya was the first woman to call out Akbar for sexual harassment. The Indian Express reported her as saying, “By instituting a case of criminal defamation against me, Mr. Akbar has made his stand clear: rather than engage with the serious allegations that many women have made against him, he seeks to silence them through intimidation and harassment. Needless to say, I am ready to fight the allegations of defamation laid against me, as truth and the absolute truth is my only defence.”

Priya also said that she was “deeply disappointed that a union minister should dismiss the detailed allegations of several women as a political conspiracy.”

She further talked about how the past few days had seen an “upheaval” and “with several women from different professions, including journalists, making serious allegations of sexual harassment at the workplace and instances of sexual misconduct against various editors, writers, film-makers and others. These testimonies have emerged as a consequence of a slow but increasing empowerment of women over the years and a #MeToo movement unfolding across social media in India and across the world.”

She talked about how the 10 women have spoken against Akbar “at great risk to their personal and professional lives.” She added, “It is disingenuous to ask why they have spoken now, as we are well aware of the stigma and shame that sexual crimes inflict upon victims. We must reflect on how to improve the workplace for future generations of men and women.”

Priya also talked about the statement given by Akbar on Sunday and how it “pays no heed to the trauma and fear of survivors or the courage required to speak truth to power.”

Ghazala Wahab who came up with a detailed account of Akbar’s misdemeanors also countered the statement given by him on Sunday. Wahab said that either Akbar was “lying” or “age has caught up with him” adding “I would prefer believing the latter, so here is something to refresh his memory.”

