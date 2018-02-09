Priya Of HealthSetGo Tells Us The Difference Between Fat-Shaming And Fat Praising

Being born in a Punjabi family, I have always had a nefarious love affair with Ghee (clarified butter) and Paneer (cottage cheese). I still recall my grandmother pouring what felt like metric tons of ghee into my chappatis.

“One should be a little healthy,” she’d say. Of course what she meant by being healthy was being obese.

This is the story of many Indian households. Parents and Grandparents hold these truths to be self-evident that all children are created to be fed. As these children grow up without restraining their eating habits, they end up being unhealthy.

Priya Prakash, and her startup HealthSetGo, is attempting to change that. In a conversation over the phone she tells us how.

“We don’t have a reality check of our bodies. We think we’re all okay until symptoms of easily preventable diseases begin to pop-up. HealthSetGo is attempting to bridge this gap of ignorance,” she says. “We send a team of doctors to all our partner schools. They get status on the Height, Weight, Health, BMI, etc. of all the students. Then they upload this data online where a dedicated team of nutritionists have a look and then discuss this with the parents.”

What drove her to start HealthSetGo? It was her own past as an obese child. “I was a very obese and overweight child growing up. But the strange thing is I never saw it in terms of being unhealthy. I always saw it in terms of how I looked. I would always get picked on and bullied.” Think back to your school days and how the obese kid in your class was verbally harassed every day. Name calling and harassment can have a long term impact on the psyche of the child. “I remember this particular incident where the boys of my class would design comics where I was illustrated as a round circle. They’d call me an equator. It was torturous.”

The fashion industry has ensured obese children didn’t feel good even when she shopped. “I had to shop in the woman’s section instead of the kids! I’d walk straight to the XXL section. I’d wear black in an attempt to look thinner.” But the stigma eventually gave way to desperation, where Priya would do whatever she was advised. “I remember begging my mother to let me go for a weight loss program. At one point I was advised not to eat anything and only drink coffee. How stupid does that sound now?”

This took a massive toll on Priya. It began to wither away her self-esteem and her belief in self. She advises against treating someone this way. “If you make a person insecure about themselves, they have very little chance of succeeding in life. I am glad I was able to crawl out of that dark space.” She says constructive criticism is okay. But calling someone names just to hurt them, is not good.

After meeting her trainer about 3 years ago, Priya is now in great shape and more importantly, great health. “It’s really not about the way you look. We tend to look at it that way. It’s about how you feel. You need to feel healthy. If you’re well-rested, eating healthy, and working out, you’ll feel good about yourself.” She stands firmly against Fat-Shaming but at the same time warns against “Fat-Praising.” “I dislike the notion where people who are over-weight say they are body positive. Being body positive means being happy with the shape of your body. I know I cannot have the shape of Deepika Padukone. And I am happy with mine.”

Her start-up, present in 70 cities, seems to have learned for her experiences as it makes its way through the treacherous terrain of Indian Health. “I think this perception that being obese is okay, goes back to ancient India. Where the more voluptuous a woman was, the more prosperous her family was considered. This needs to go away.” She advises parents to understand that care shouldn’t be equated with food. Because that’ll result in obese children. “You see young children having heart diseases today. Because what they’re eating is absolute junk.”

But she believes children can still be saved. By clearly distinguishing between Medicare and Health-care, by educating parents on balanced diets, and by understanding their body, children can be protected from obesity, and the diseases it brings. “The current PE system in schools is rubbish. It doesn’t make a dent into anyone’s life. What ought to be done is educating kids about the consequences of what they put in their bodies.”

HealthSetGo’s ambitious 10-year goal is to make Indian children healthier. Going into the grassroots of food and ensuring people exercise.

I know one thing for sure, if you wake up in 10 years and see a whole lot of young people just exercising their hearts out and eating kale and quinoa, you can thank Priya for it.

If you’re a parent who wishes to consult with HealthSetGo about your child’s health, click here.