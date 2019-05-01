Prioritising Your Health Is Not A Luxury, It’s A Necessity: Fitness Influencer Afreen Khan

For many women, pregnancy feels powerful. The journey to becoming a mother is filled with joy and hard work. In many cases, children sometimes become a source of motivation for their mothers.

Such is the story of Afreen Khan. Winner of Mrs. India Face of South 2018, Afreen is a fitness influencer from the past seven years by passion and an entrepreneur by profession. After becoming a mother, her daughter became her biggest motivation in starting the journey as a fitness influencer.

In conversation with IWB, Afreen spoke to us about fitness, accepting the postpartum body and her motivation.

Excerpts:

What is the definition of fit for you?

When I started my journey, I had 20kg more weight. My aim was to join a gym and work on my body. My journey also started with a shallow purpose. When I started working on myself, I observed that it needs discipline and passion. I understood that fitness is not about size. It is not about zero figure or a slim body.

According to me, fitness is the overall well being of a person. It also includes mental fitness. Being fit means keeping your mind and body in harmony. I think we should include fit as a lifestyle. It should not be practised to attain a certain number.

How can we help new moms handle the mental pressure of embracing their body after pregnancy?

There is a lot of mental pressure that women go through. It is every woman’s story. And it is completely okay. I have gone through a similar phase. My own friends casually called me names like fat Punjabi aunty. It was okay for them, but the thought stayed with me forever. Then you start thinking that about yourself. But it often leads to the decision of looking good for other people. I strongly oppose this thought.

I want women to work on themselves for their happiness, not others. Fitness should be for yourself. Women who go through such pressure should not take it as a motivation. Fitness is something which your body deserves.

After bringing another life in the world, lots of mental and physical changes take place in a woman’s life. Women start prioritising their child, which is a good thing. But neglecting your body at the same time is one wrong step which most women take. Your body is related to your child’s health. A mother’s negligence towards her health would make the child suffer.

For me, I had put on a lot of weight after pregnancy. After the breastfeeding phase was over, I started working on myself. Women should not take a lot of pressure and understand that it is a temporary phase. Prioritising your health is not a luxury, it’s a necessity.

Her name is Amelia and she is six years old. The workout routine is our idea of fun. Sometimes she doesn’t want to go out and play, so she’d come up and say, “Mumma, don’t go to the gym, let’s workout together.” I get surprised, she is just six yet very interested in fitness.

Also, she knows how to do push-ups and squats. She would wear the same crop top, shorts, shoes, and would do a ponytail exactly like me. It is really cute.

What was the motivation behind participating in Mrs. India Face of South 2018?

The biggest motivation was my daughter. Even though she is so young, she is really aware of fitness. Also, she likes princess movies. I decided to wear such a princess outfit that would make her happy. This was just the initial thinking, but it left an impact.

How can we change the ideology of pageants to not focus on beauty and size?

I don’t think that size or beauty should define a person’s ability to win a pageant. I believe women should be appreciated in all shapes and sizes. Women should be selected on the basis of their overall personality. They should consider a person’s ability.

Apart from using #FocusOnYourself on social media like you do, how else can we bring this change in our own lives as well?

Social media puts lots of pressure about looking good, having a good size, and many things. But I want to tell people that don’t do it for anyone else, don’t do it to prove anything, do it for your own self. Do it because it’s your body and it deserves the best from you. Whether you are single or married, your health and well being should be your priority, not something that you need excuses for.

