Prior To Elections, All-Women Polling Booths To Be Set Up In 48 Lok Sabha Constituencies In Maharashtra

In the upcoming Lok Sabha election polls, all-women polling booths will be set up in 48 Lok Sabha constituencies of Maharashtra as directed by the Election Commission. These polling stations will be entirely managed by women as well.

The step was taken to ensure that more female voters exercise their right to vote as, according to official figures, the number of women voters has increased from 889 to 911 per 1,000 men.

“All those deployed at such polling stations – police, election officers and other employees – will be women. These booths, an initiative towards gender equality and involving women’s participation in the electoral process, will be called as ‘Sakhi Matdan Kendras’,” said a release issued by the election office. It also said that the security at these polling booths will be considered as high priority.

H/T: The Indian Express