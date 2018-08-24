Prints, Weaves, And Textures: Festive Picks From Day 1 And Day 2 Of Lakme Fashion Week 2018

The five-day extravaganza of Lakme Fashion Week 2018 began on August 22 and the winter/festive showcase has given us some crazy, edgy, and yet festive wear ideas. Filled with lots of prints, textures, accessories, and a trend that has been doing rounds for quite some time – belts.

In its 18th year, Lakmé Fashion Week in the past two days has put forth an amazing collection by brilliant designers. Picking up the best of festive wear from these two days, here’s what can reinvent your festive wardrobe.

Abraham and Thakore

David Abraham and Rakesh Thakore’s winter/festive collection named Cocktails and Samosas was a line of weaves inter-woven with grey and metallic hues. There were different weaves and geometric patterns.

Divya Sheth

Eccentric geometric print, nature, and comfort were weaved into Divya Sheth’s Winter/Festive 2018 collection Shizen, a Japanese word for nature. Her kurta silhouettes were heavily inspired from kimonos blended with Indian aesthetics.

AM:PM

AM:PM by Ankur and Priyanka Modi showcased their Gypset collection in honour of the free-spirited modern nomad in search of new adventures. They reminisced the glamorous eras of fashion icons like Veruschka, Brigitte Bardot, and Talitha Getty and recreated the classic Indian wear as boho-chic; Tunics became shirt-dresses, salwars, flared pants, and classic long coats.

Sunita Shanker

This Delhi-based designer’s Lakmé Fashion Week 2018 collection was a perfect fit to day two’s theme Sustainable Fashion as it was a tribute to all the craftsmen. She presented RmKV silks in collaboration with her brand, for which Sushmita Sen was the showstopper.

