Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Ask Guests To Aid Charities As Wedding Gift, Including Mumbai’s Myna

Whether they ask for it or not Prince Harry and Meghan Markle always find their way to the headlines. Currently in news for their upcoming wedding and its preparations, the electric couple has yet again made it to the headlines, very deliberately this time though and for a very noble cause.

The couple released a statement via Kensington Palace requesting people for a specific wedding gift. Puzzled? Well the couple in a very thoughtful move has requested everyone who wants to give them a wedding gift to donate to seven different charities of their liking. The couple has picked up the charities based on the causes close to their hearts.

A statement issued by the palace said, “The couple have chosen charities (that) represent a range of issues they are passionate about, including sport for social change, women’s empowerment, conservation, the environment, homelessness, HIV and the armed forces”, the palace said in a statement.”

The statement also specified, “Many of these are small charities, and the couple are pleased to be able to amplify and shine a light on their work.” The seven charities specified by the couple include Mumbai Based NGO Myna Mahila Foundation.

Suhani Jalota is the founder of Myna Mahila Foundation. She rose to fame after Meghan Markel visited India last year to talk about women’s sanitation and education and visited Myna Mahila Foundation. Turns out she also wrote about the visit in the Time magazine as per a report by Hindustan Times.

Meghan at Myna

Suhani took Meghan on a two-day interaction with the underprivileged women who work for the foundation. She was just a teenager when she conceived the idea of Myna. It was during her summer break at the Duke University that she started working towards reforming the public health in Indian slums. Thus Myna was born which was founded in 2014.

The foundation not only makes pocket-friendly and skin-friendly sanitary pads but also helps uneducated women get rid of the menstruation-related taboos. Incidentally, Suhani was also honored by Queen Elizabeth II of England under the Queen’s Young Leaders Program 2016-17.

Myna’s founder Suhani

In an interaction with IWB last year, Suhani shared, “The topic of rural sanitation concerns me a lot. During my personal interaction with rural women, I realized how bad the situation is in our country. They told me about the harassment they usually face on their way to public bathrooms. These women inspired me to take the initial step in building Myna.”

Suhani shared with us how the Foundation was named after the bird Myna because of its chirpy nature. The aim was to communicate the message that through chirping or dialogue the women can empower each other.

The other 6 charities stated by the couple include Crisis, Scotty’s Little Soldiers, StreetGames, Surfers Against Sewage, CHIVA and The Wilderness Foundation UK.

An ecstatic Suhani said, “Myna Mahila Foundation is delighted to be a part of this special occasion for Ms Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. This support will enable us to expand our reach into more urban slums in Mumbai, empowering local women through access to menstrual hygiene products and employment opportunities.”

