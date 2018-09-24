Priest And Nuns Face Actions By Church For Demanding Arrest Of Bishop Franco

Nuns and priests in Kerala have been receiving retaliation for standing up against Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who has been accused of rape. Just a day after Kerala nuns called off their agitation demanding the arrest of the bishop, a Jacobite priest was warned of disciplinary action and a Catholic nun restrained from church duties for their participation in the protests in Kochi.

Sister Lucy Kalppura, one of the nuns who joined the protest against Franco Mulakkal, has been expelled from her duties for standing up against the bishop. She, on being expelled, said, “Before expelling me from duties, explain what’s my mistake. I’ve been very active till date in fulfilling my responsibilities. So, it must be made clear why I am expelled?”

She added, “What pained me is that church couldn’t raise its voice when Franco raped a nun 13 times. I felt I should go & support her. How speedy action comes against me while everybody was silent on rape. Maybe it is the team of the church Vicars who took the decision.”

Fr. Stephen Kottakkal, vicar of St Mary’s Church, Karakkamala in Mananthavadi diocese, said Sister Lucy was asked to keep away from distributing Holy Communion during the mass and teaching at catechism class on Sunday. There have been complaints from the local parish members against Lucy that they were not happy with her conduct, he said. It should not be seen as a disciplinary action, he said.

In another revengeful pursuit, Jacobite Church has issued a warning to bishop-designate (Ramban) Yuhannan, who belongs to a dayara in Ernakulam district, asking him to keep away from public functions and protest. The note was issued by Jacobite Church head Bishop Thimothiose Mar Mathews.

Yuhannan, on the issue, said he has moved an appeal with the church’s patriarch in Lebanon against the action. “The bishop has issued a warning to me against participating in public functions. A Ramban is supposed to spend time in prayers and fasting. But I am not afraid of any action. Being a member of the clergy, it is my moral responsibility to support the cause of the nuns. I don’t have any remorse about my support to the agitation,” he said, according to The Indian Express.

Pala Judicial Magistrate Court sent Bishop Franco Mulakkal to judicial custody till October 6. After three days of interrogation, he was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping the nun repeatedly.